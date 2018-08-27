PORR : acquires largest rail construction tender in Poland to date

Vienna, 27.08.2018 - PKP PLK S.A. has charged PORR with the complex modernisation of the railway section Oświęcim - Czechowice-Dziedzice in the south of Poland. With a tender volume of around EUR 116m (PLN 495m), this is the largest railway tender for PORR in Poland to date. The works are set for completion by the end of July 2021.

The section that PORR will modernise is part of the Nr. 93 railway line Trzebinia-Zebrzydowice. This line is essential for the transport of both people and goods. One particular use is for transporting hard coal from the Upper Silesian mines and moving the freight through the Czech Republic to Southern Europe.

'As this is a 'Design-Build' project, our Polish colleagues will get to work on the planning straight away. The draft design should be ready in just six months; all of the requisite construction permits have to be in place at the latest 16 months after signing the contract. A project as complex as this one requires in-depth expertise in rail construction, perfect teamwork and extensive knowledge of all of the local conditions. This tender thereby once again underlines the outstanding reputation enjoyed by PORR in Poland', said Karl-Heinz Strauss, CEO of PORR AG.

A complete package for the Nr. 93 railway line

A total of 63 km of track and 106 sets of switches will be replaced on the 21 km-long stretch, while the complete control and safety system, catenary and 13 level crossings will be modernised. All of the stations will be fitted with new platforms offering disabled access. This is all in addition to upgrading or overhauling 45 civil structures including 20 railway viaducts.

This is now the fifth tender that PORR S.A. is realising in the south of Poland for PKP PLK. In total these five railway construction projects are worth around EUR 285m (PLN 1,210m).

Facts and figures at a glance: