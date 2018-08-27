Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  Porr AG    ABGV   AT0000609607

PORR AG (ABGV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PORR : acquires largest rail construction tender in Poland to date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

Vienna, 27.08.2018 - PKP PLK S.A. has charged PORR with the complex modernisation of the railway section Oświęcim - Czechowice-Dziedzice in the south of Poland. With a tender volume of around EUR 116m (PLN 495m), this is the largest railway tender for PORR in Poland to date. The works are set for completion by the end of July 2021.

The section that PORR will modernise is part of the Nr. 93 railway line Trzebinia-Zebrzydowice. This line is essential for the transport of both people and goods. One particular use is for transporting hard coal from the Upper Silesian mines and moving the freight through the Czech Republic to Southern Europe.

'As this is a 'Design-Build' project, our Polish colleagues will get to work on the planning straight away. The draft design should be ready in just six months; all of the requisite construction permits have to be in place at the latest 16 months after signing the contract. A project as complex as this one requires in-depth expertise in rail construction, perfect teamwork and extensive knowledge of all of the local conditions. This tender thereby once again underlines the outstanding reputation enjoyed by PORR in Poland', said Karl-Heinz Strauss, CEO of PORR AG.

A complete package for the Nr. 93 railway line

A total of 63 km of track and 106 sets of switches will be replaced on the 21 km-long stretch, while the complete control and safety system, catenary and 13 level crossings will be modernised. All of the stations will be fitted with new platforms offering disabled access. This is all in addition to upgrading or overhauling 45 civil structures including 20 railway viaducts.

This is now the fifth tender that PORR S.A. is realising in the south of Poland for PKP PLK. In total these five railway construction projects are worth around EUR 285m (PLN 1,210m).

Facts and figures at a glance:

Client: PKP PLK S.A.
Project type: Design and build tender for the construction
works on the Nr. 93 railway line Oświęcim -
Czechowice - Dziedzice
Execution period: 35 months from contract signing
Tender volume: around EUR 116m (PLN 495m)

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 10:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PORR AG
12:47pPORR : acquires largest rail construction tender in Poland to date
PU
08/24PORR AG : half-yearly earnings release
08/14PORR : consortium to build once-in-a-century European tunnel project
PU
08/07PORR : acquires new infrastructure order in Poland
PU
06/28PORR : joins the leading ATX index
AQ
06/26PORR : joins the leading ATX index
PU
06/21PORR : The industry celebrates with PORR
PU
06/06PORR : enters into negotiations on the acquisition of ALPINE BAU CZ a.s.
PU
06/05PORR AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/28PORR AG : First quarter meets expectations
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 666 M
EBIT 2018 115 M
Net income 2018 73,2 M
Debt 2018 139 M
Yield 2018 4,29%
P/E ratio 2018 11,07
P/E ratio 2019 9,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 832 M
Chart PORR AG
Duration : Period :
Porr AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,5 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chief Executive Officer
Karl Pistotnik Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Johannes Wenkenbach Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Sauer Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Klaus Ortner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORR AG-0.36%967
VINCI-2.41%58 029
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-16.03%33 745
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.47%27 188
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.90%26 493
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-16.45%23 070
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.