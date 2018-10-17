Log in
PORR AG    ABGV   AT0000609607

PORR AG (ABGV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/17 02:49:06 pm
24.625 EUR   +2.60%
02:23pPORR : to build section of the Polish S3 expressway
PU
09/17PORR : consortium to build tunnel in Świnoujście
PU
09/10PORR : Green light for PORR educational campus
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PORR : to build section of the Polish S3 expressway

10/17/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

Tender volume of approx. EUR 320m

Vienna, 17 October 2018 - PORR has been awarded the design & build contract for the 16 km stretch of the S3 expressway Bolków - Kamienna Góra. The tender is worth around EUR 320m (PLN 1,350m) and construction is expected to take 56 months.

PORR has won the call for tender for section III of the Polish S3. The infrastructure project includes a range of engineering services which will include building two road tunnels (with lengths of around 2,300 m and 320 m) as well as a bridge and twelve viaducts. Completion of the stretch measuring around 16 km is expected in 2023.

'PORR S.A. has now acquired its second major infrastructure project in Poland within a period of just two months thanks to this project. This means that we remain on the fast track in Poland, a crucial home market for us,' said Karl-Heinz Strauss, CEO of PORR AG.

Traffic infrastructure relief and investing in the future

Once completed the expressway will help to reduce the high traffic volumes on the national roads DK 8, DK 3 and DK 5. Residents set to benefit from better quality of life include those in Jawor, Bolkow, Kamienna Góra and Lubawka.

The investment not only has relevance for regional traffic infrastructure: in addition to the A1 and S19, the S3 also forms one of the three arteries of the Polish road network from north to south and links the port of Świnoujście with the Czech Republic and Austria. What's more, the S3 expressway is part of the Central European Transport Corridor (CETC), which will stretch from Malmö in Sweden to the Greek coastal city of Chania.

Facts and figures at a glance

Project name S3 expressway, section III Bolków - Kamienna Góra
Client Wroclaw office of the GDNRH (General Directorate for National Roads and Highways)
Contractor PORR S.A., Warsaw / PORR Bau GmbH, Vienna
Scope Design & Build
Completion 56 months
Tender volume approx. EUR 320m net (PLN 1,350m net)

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 12:22:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 734 M
EBIT 2018 113 M
Net income 2018 70,2 M
Debt 2018 148 M
Yield 2018 5,00%
P/E ratio 2018 9,87
P/E ratio 2019 8,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 694 M
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chief Executive Officer
Karl Pistotnik Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Johannes Wenkenbach Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Sauer Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Klaus Ortner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORR AG-14.59%802
VINCI-9.41%53 174
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-21.00%30 853
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.23%25 676
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.42%24 455
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.56%23 258
