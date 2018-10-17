PORR : to build section of the Polish S3 expressway

Tender volume of approx. EUR 320m

Vienna, 17 October 2018 - PORR has been awarded the design & build contract for the 16 km stretch of the S3 expressway Bolków - Kamienna Góra. The tender is worth around EUR 320m (PLN 1,350m) and construction is expected to take 56 months.

PORR has won the call for tender for section III of the Polish S3. The infrastructure project includes a range of engineering services which will include building two road tunnels (with lengths of around 2,300 m and 320 m) as well as a bridge and twelve viaducts. Completion of the stretch measuring around 16 km is expected in 2023.

'PORR S.A. has now acquired its second major infrastructure project in Poland within a period of just two months thanks to this project. This means that we remain on the fast track in Poland, a crucial home market for us,' said Karl-Heinz Strauss, CEO of PORR AG.

Traffic infrastructure relief and investing in the future

Once completed the expressway will help to reduce the high traffic volumes on the national roads DK 8, DK 3 and DK 5. Residents set to benefit from better quality of life include those in Jawor, Bolkow, Kamienna Góra and Lubawka.

The investment not only has relevance for regional traffic infrastructure: in addition to the A1 and S19, the S3 also forms one of the three arteries of the Polish road network from north to south and links the port of Świnoujście with the Czech Republic and Austria. What's more, the S3 expressway is part of the Central European Transport Corridor (CETC), which will stretch from Malmö in Sweden to the Greek coastal city of Chania.

Facts and figures at a glance