"World of PORR" as interactive knowledge platform: trailblazing trade journal goes online

According to Sandra Bauer, Head of Corporate Communications and PORR Group spokesperson, the relaunch was a logical step: 'Corporate publishing is a key component of our marketing mix. The last relaunch of the World of PORR was around eight years ago. The technical solutions and design from that time have failed to keep pace with our multimedia content. Now we have a state-of-the-art online platform that brings together cutting-edge design and contemporary functions. This has enabled us to elevate our World of PORR to the next level.'

In terms of content, the World of PORR offers far more than a mere collection of current PORR projects. The publication gives readers a holistic view of the complex challenges and innovative solutions across the entire value chain in construction. Another special feature is the articles written by the PORR experts themselves.

World of PORR: new design, new features

The redesigned World of PORR is the result of comprehensive analysis, a reader survey, and input from a focus group. The concept and project implementation was realised in cooperation with pixelart, a Salzburg-based digital agency.

The editorial scope was broadened in the course of the relaunch with the goal of making the publication accessible to a broader public and more effectively highlighting the variety of PORR projects and international construction sites. At the same time, the focus was honed towards personalisation, shareability and usability. Project data at a glance coupled with a general introduction give readers easy access to every project. Detailed descriptions of projects, along with photos and technical details, complete the articles.

Navigating the platform is simple and intuitive. And the practical Web-to-Print function enables users to download or share a ready-to-print version of the article with just a single click. This single-source publishing function is a technological highlight that brings genuine value added to readers and editors alike.

Bauer confirms: 'Our goal is to have a fully integrated communications mix and we are already working on making the World of PORR even more advanced. In future our content will be more closely interlinked - across every single channel. This will give us far-reaching synergic effects, increase the options for interaction and open up new target groups.'

A new chapter for the PORR publication The World of PORR has been published regularly since the 1960s. The magazine is targeted at readers with an engineering background and those interested in technology. Each publication provides an extensive overview of the PORR projects as well as the technical background, start of construction and progress made. Once published under the title 'PORR News', the magazine has become firmly established as a construction industry favourite since its first relaunch in 2011.

The new World of PORR is now available at worldofporr.com and a short trailer gives you an introduction to the most important functions of the new platform.