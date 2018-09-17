Log in
Porsche    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE (PAH3)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/17 08:12:54 pm
55.59 EUR   +1.59%
07:50pPORSCHE : Hearings in Volkswagen investor lawsuit on hold until end-..
RE
09/15PORSCHE : Lawnmower Races receive sponsorship
AQ
09/13PORSCHE : PV Auto Show draws crowd
AQ
Porsche : Hearings in Volkswagen investor lawsuit on hold until end-November

09/17/2018 | 07:50pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: New Volkswagen cars are seen at the Berlin Brandenburg international airport Willy Brandt (BER) in Schoenefeld

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany (Reuters) - Investors suing Volkswagen for billions in compensation from the hit to the carmaker's share price from its diesel emissions scandal will have to wait until end-November for court hearings to continue, a German judge ruled on Monday.

Certain claims that have been excluded from the proceedings so far will then be considered, and the basis of calculation for possible compensation payments will be decided by then, presiding judge Christian Jaede said on Monday.

Shareholders representing 1,670 claims are seeking 9.2 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in damages over the scandal in a court in the city of Braunschweig. The scandal broke in September 2015 and has cost Volkswagen (VW) 27.4 billion euros in penalties and fines so far.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)

Stocks treated in this article : Volkswagen, Porsche
PORSCHE 1.54% 55.56 Delayed Quote.-21.58%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.33% 144.48 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 97,8 M
EBIT 2018 3 947 M
Net income 2018 3 980 M
Finance 2018 925 M
Yield 2018 4,49%
P/E ratio 2018 4,30
P/E ratio 2019 3,85
EV / Sales 2018 76,7x
EV / Sales 2019 61,2x
Capitalization 8 422 M
Chart PORSCHE
Porsche Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 81,4 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Michel Piëch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORSCHE-21.58%9 790
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.19%199 295
VOLKSWAGEN-13.49%83 022
DAIMLER-21.55%69 072
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.49%62 636
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.04%51 974
