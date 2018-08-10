Porsche : generates group result for the period of 1.90 billion euro in the first half of the year

Log in
08/10/2018 | 10:10am CEST

Stuttgart, 10 August 2018. Porsche Automobil Holding SE ('Porsche SE'), Stuttgart, generated a group result for the first six months of the fiscal year 2018 (1 January to 30 June 2018) of 1.90 billion euro (prior-year period: 1.87 billion euro). This corresponds to an increase of 2.0 percent. The group result for the period was significantly influenced by the result of 1.94 billion euro (1.91 billion euro) from the investment in Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, which is accounted for at equity. Net liquidity of the Porsche SE Group increased by 3.7 percent to 972 million euro as of 30 June 2018 primarily because of the higher dividend received from Volkswagen AG compared to the previous year.

As of 31 December 2017, net liquidity had amounted to 937 million euro. The equity of the Porsche SE Group increased to a total of 32.12 billion euro (31 December 2017: 31.29 billion euro) in particular due to the group result for the year. The equity ratio of Porsche SE remained unchanged compared to the end of the fiscal year 2017 at 99.1 percent.

Based on the current group structure, in particular on the basis of the Volkswagen Group's expectations regarding its future development and the ongoing existing uncertainties with regard to possible special items in connection with the diesel issue, Porsche SE continues to expect a group result for the year of between 3.4 billion euro and 4.4 billion euro for the fiscal year 2018.

Moreover, Porsche SE still aims to achieve positive net liquidity in the region of 0.7 billion euro to 1.2 billion euro as of 31 December 2018, not taking future investments into account.

The half-yearly financial report of Porsche Automobil Holding SE as of 30 June 2018 can be found at: www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Disclaimer

Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 08:09:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 94,0 M
EBIT 2018 4 213 M
Net income 2018 4 078 M
Finance 2018 925 M
Yield 2018 4,33%
P/E ratio 2018 4,28
P/E ratio 2019 3,98
EV / Sales 2018 83,9x
EV / Sales 2019 71,7x
Capitalization 8 813 M
Chart PORSCHE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 83,0 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Michel Piëch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORSCHE-18.49%10 093
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.25%209 916
VOLKSWAGEN-11.18%84 479
DAIMLER-16.61%73 130
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.33%63 413
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.86%55 886
