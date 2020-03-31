Porsche Automobil : Annual General Meeting 2020 postponed

Stuttgart, 30 March 2020. In the light of the existing bans on meetings due to the Corona pandemic the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, will be postponed. The event, typically attended by approximately 3,500 shareholders, has originally been scheduled for 19 May 2020. In consideration of the course of the pandemic, a new date will be announced in due time.

Porsche SE kindly asks its shareholders to consult the company's website under www.porsche-se.comfor information about the new date and procedure. The invitation to the AGM will be published accordingly.