Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Porsche Automobil Holding SE    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/31 05:43:01 am
65.69 EUR   -2.71%
05:27aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Executive board of PTV Group complete
PU
02:48aVW Warns of Worsening Downturn -- WSJ
DJ
10/30PSA could help Fiat Chrysler modernize its vehicle platforms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Porsche Automobil : Executive board of PTV Group complete

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Stuttgart, 31 October 2019. The executive board of PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG (PTV Group), Karlsruhe, is complete: As of 1 November, Christian U. Haas (45) takes on the position as CEO of the company, an investment of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stuttgart (Porsche SE). Earlier in the summer, Dr. Peter Overmann and Klaus Lechner had already assumed their new roles as CTO and CFO, respectively.

'With Christian Haas we have gained a CEO for PTV Group who brings with him 20 years' of international management experience in the software and technology industry. The new management team has been tasked with strengthening the technological leadership and accelerating the growth rate of PTV Group', said Philipp von Hagen, chairman of the supervisory board of PTV Group and member of the executive board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

Christian Haas added, 'The PTV Group is a company with outstanding prospects and an excellent customer base. I am looking forward to the new role and am convinced that PTV Group is a company with a strong team and considerable potential in a market that is of high relevance to society.'

PTV Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche SE. It develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and traffic management, which are inter alia used by more than 2,500 cities worldwide.

Christian U. Haas joins from Collenda GmbH, a leading European provider of digital solutions in credit and receivables management. As CEO, he initiated and played a decisive role in implementing the transformation of the company from a traditional software provider to an SaaS company based on AI applications. In recognition of these initiatives, Collenda was named one of the ten leading financial technology companies in Europe in 2019.

Disclaimer

Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING
05:27aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Executive board of PTV Group complete
PU
02:48aVW Warns of Worsening Downturn -- WSJ
DJ
10/30PSA could help Fiat Chrysler modernize its vehicle platforms
RE
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/30VOLKSWAGEN : 9-Months Earnings Rose, Cuts Deliveries View on Auto Slowdown
DJ
10/30Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot In Talks On Deal -- WSJ
DJ
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/29PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : invests in Israeli start-up Tactile Mobility; Improved optio..
AQ
10/29Porsche invests in Israeli auto tech firm Tactile Mobility
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 114 M
EBIT 2019 4 273 M
Net income 2019 4 060 M
Finance 2019 537 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 5,09x
P/E ratio 2020 4,74x
EV / Sales2019 177x
EV / Sales2020 167x
Capitalization 20 678 M
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 76,84  €
Last Close Price 67,52  €
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Michel Piëch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE30.75%22 999
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.23%193 501
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.67%96 885
DAIMLER AG15.66%63 184
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.23%54 165
BMW AG-1.99%49 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group