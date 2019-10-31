Porsche Automobil : Executive board of PTV Group complete

Stuttgart, 31 October 2019. The executive board of PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG (PTV Group), Karlsruhe, is complete: As of 1 November, Christian U. Haas (45) takes on the position as CEO of the company, an investment of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stuttgart (Porsche SE). Earlier in the summer, Dr. Peter Overmann and Klaus Lechner had already assumed their new roles as CTO and CFO, respectively.

'With Christian Haas we have gained a CEO for PTV Group who brings with him 20 years' of international management experience in the software and technology industry. The new management team has been tasked with strengthening the technological leadership and accelerating the growth rate of PTV Group', said Philipp von Hagen, chairman of the supervisory board of PTV Group and member of the executive board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

Christian Haas added, 'The PTV Group is a company with outstanding prospects and an excellent customer base. I am looking forward to the new role and am convinced that PTV Group is a company with a strong team and considerable potential in a market that is of high relevance to society.'

PTV Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche SE. It develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and traffic management, which are inter alia used by more than 2,500 cities worldwide.

Christian U. Haas joins from Collenda GmbH, a leading European provider of digital solutions in credit and receivables management. As CEO, he initiated and played a decisive role in implementing the transformation of the company from a traditional software provider to an SaaS company based on AI applications. In recognition of these initiatives, Collenda was named one of the ten leading financial technology companies in Europe in 2019.