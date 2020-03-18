Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Porsche Automobil Holding SE    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porsche Automobil : Joins Ranks of Auto Makers Idling Production to Stop Virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:19am EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN--Porsche AG, the sports car maker, said Wednesday that it would idle production at its factories in Germany for an initial period of two weeks to help contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and take steps to confront a fall in the demand for new cars.

Porsche, which is owned by Volkswagen AG, manufactures cars in Stuttgart in southwestern Germany and in the eastern city of Leipzig. The production stop begins Saturday, March 21. The company gave no details about the anticipated business impact of the stoppage or whether it would be able to resume production after two weeks.

"The actual impact is not foreseeable," Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume said in a statement. "It is too soon to make forecasts. What's clear is that 2020 is going to be a very challenging year."

Porsche said it also implemented a range of measures to contain the virus, including a ban on work travel, expansion of remote working, and moving meetings to video or telephone conferences.

Write to William Boston to William.Boston@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -12.46% 30.75 Delayed Quote.-46.52%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -11.96% 86.77 Delayed Quote.-43.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING
09:19aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Joins Ranks of Auto Makers Idling Production to Stop Virus
DJ
02:51aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Volkswagen suspends european production
AQ
03/13PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : 41 percent dividend increase proposed
PU
03/12PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
03/10PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : 911 heaven
AQ
03/08PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Two podium wins for Eshan on Porsche debut
AQ
03/06'PORSCHE DESTINATION CHARGING' : More than 1,000 charging points in operation; S..
AQ
03/06Virus Drives Car Makers to Cancel News Conferences
DJ
03/06PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Courtney Stodden in Sexy Comedy 'LOVE ADDICT' - Streaming on..
AQ
03/04Family clan members back Volkswagen CEO's electric strategy - Bild
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 111 M
EBIT 2019 4 076 M
Net income 2019 3 922 M
Finance 2019 504 M
Yield 2019 8,08%
P/E ratio 2019 2,75x
P/E ratio 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales2019 93,7x
EV / Sales2020 95,0x
Capitalization 10 915 M
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 72,75  €
Last Close Price 35,64  €
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Michel Piëch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE-46.52%11 988
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%163 559
VOLKSWAGEN AG-43.78%58 381
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 129
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.48%29 037
BMW AG-44.83%28 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group