Porsche Automobil Holding SE    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
News 
Porsche Automobil : SE Nine-Month Profit Rose on Volkswagen Investment

11/12/2019 | 04:41am EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

Porsche Automobil Holding SE said Tuesday that its after-tax profit rose 32% in the first nine months of the year as it benefited from its investment in Volkswagen AG.

The holding company made a profit of 3.52 billion euros ($3.88 billion) compared with EUR2.67 billion the previous-year period.

Net liquidity stood at EUR566 million, down from EUR864 million due to the acquisition of Volkswagen shares.

Porsche said it continues to expect to report a full-year profit of between EUR3.4 billion-EUR4.4 billion.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com; @carlomartu

ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.38% 69.14 Delayed Quote.33.31%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.22% 181.9 Delayed Quote.30.65%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 114 M
EBIT 2019 4 273 M
Net income 2019 4 060 M
Finance 2019 537 M
Yield 2019 4,39%
P/E ratio 2019 5,17x
P/E ratio 2020 4,81x
EV / Sales2019 180x
EV / Sales2020 169x
Capitalization 20 984 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 76,84  €
Last Close Price 68,52  €
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,14%
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Michel Piëch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE33.31%23 233
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.30%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG30.65%99 189
DAIMLER AG16.38%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.61%54 894
BMW AG6.12%52 646
