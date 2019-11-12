Porsche Automobil : SE Nine-Month Profit Rose on Volkswagen Investment

By Carlo Martuscelli

Porsche Automobil Holding SE said Tuesday that its after-tax profit rose 32% in the first nine months of the year as it benefited from its investment in Volkswagen AG.

The holding company made a profit of 3.52 billion euros ($3.88 billion) compared with EUR2.67 billion the previous-year period.

Net liquidity stood at EUR566 million, down from EUR864 million due to the acquisition of Volkswagen shares.

Porsche said it continues to expect to report a full-year profit of between EUR3.4 billion-EUR4.4 billion.

