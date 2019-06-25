Porsche : 340,000 Porsche Vehicles to be Recalled -Reuters

--Porsche has issued a recall for 340,000 Porsche vehicles which may have automatic transmission problems, Reuters reports Tuesday.

--About 100,000 of the recalled Cayennes and Panameras are in the U.S., and about 25,000 in Germany, the report said.

--The car might roll when put into park, a Porsche spokesman said, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-porsche-recall/porsche-recalls-340000-cars-due-to-parking-problem-idUSKCN1TQ296?il=0

