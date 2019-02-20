DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.02.2019 / 09:30

Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019 German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/ Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019 German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

