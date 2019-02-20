|
Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
20.02.2019 / 09:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019
German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019
German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
