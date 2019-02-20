Log in
Porsche Holding    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE HOLDING

Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/20/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.02.2019 / 09:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019 German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019 German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/


20.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

777067  20.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=777067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
