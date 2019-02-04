Porsche Names New CEO For Middle East Business

By Cristina Roca



Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.XE) has named Manfred Braeunl chief executive officer of its Middle East business effective March 1, it said Monday.

Mr. Braeunl was previously vice president of marketing at the auto maker's China motors division, and has previously worked for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's Maserati and Bayerische Motoren Werke, the German company said.

Mr. Braeunl's predecessor, Deesch Papke, is now the managing director of Audi Volkswagen Middle East, Porsche said.

