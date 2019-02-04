Log in
Porsche Holding    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE HOLDING (PAH3)
News Summary

Porsche Names New CEO For Middle East Business

02/04/2019 | 03:35am EST

By Cristina Roca

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.XE) has named Manfred Braeunl chief executive officer of its Middle East business effective March 1, it said Monday.

Mr. Braeunl was previously vice president of marketing at the auto maker's China motors division, and has previously worked for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's Maserati and Bayerische Motoren Werke, the German company said.

Mr. Braeunl's predecessor, Deesch Papke, is now the managing director of Audi Volkswagen Middle East, Porsche said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -0.67% 73.52 Delayed Quote.4.87%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.02% 15.07 End-of-day quote.18.83%
PORSCHE HOLDING -0.59% 57.32 Delayed Quote.11.66%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 99,4 M
EBIT 2018 -63,5 M
Net income 2018 3 411 M
Finance 2018 967 M
Yield 2018 4,08%
P/E ratio 2018 5,07
P/E ratio 2019 4,13
EV / Sales 2018 79,1x
EV / Sales 2019 64,8x
Capitalization 8 829 M
Chart PORSCHE HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Porsche Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 77,9 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Michel Piëch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORSCHE HOLDING11.66%10 104
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%198 260
VOLKSWAGEN7.66%87 000
DAIMLER15.51%64 980
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.87%55 253
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.93%54 734
