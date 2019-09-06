Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Porsche Holding    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE HOLDING

(PAH3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Porsche : Raises Stake in Croatia Electric Sports Car Maker Rimac Automobili

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 06:07am EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN--Porsche AG has raised its stake in Rimac Automobili, a Croatian electric sports car startup, to 15.5% in a move to intensify its efforts to develop high-performance electric cars, according to the companies.

Porsche initially acquired around 10% of the company founded by Croatian engineer Mate Rimac, which has focused on developing ultra-fast electric sports cars that can accelerate to more than 400 kilometers an hour (249 mph), making its cars among the fastest electric vehicles ever made.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

"We quickly realized that Porsche and Rimac can learn a lot from each other," Porsche Chief Finance Officer Lutz Meschke said in a statement. "We believe in what Mate Rimac and his company have to offer, which is why we have now increased our stake and intend to intensify our collaboration in the field of battery technology."

Rimac's technology will serve as a basis for future development of Porsche sports cars, but is not included in the Porsche Taycan, the company's first fully electric sedan that was officially launched this week and was developed before Porsche began working with Rimac.

Electric sports cars are gaining support from traditional sports car fans because of their unique performance. Electric motors can deliver maximum torque more quickly than internal combustion engines can, offering electric cars faster acceleration than most conventionally powered rivals.

Rimac caught the attention of the industry when it unveiled its 1.7 million-euro ($1.9 million) "Concept Two" model at the Geneva Motor Show last year, an electric sports car with close to 2,000 horsepower, a claimed top speed of 412 km/h and range of 650 km (403 miles) on a single charge. Porsche said the C Two battery can be recharged to 80% capacity within 30 minutes.

Rimac also produces a range of components for electric sports cars.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PORSCHE HOLDING
06:07aPORSCHE : Raises Stake in Croatia Electric Sports Car Maker Rimac Automobili
DJ
04:13aVolkswagen, Northvolt to Produce Battery Cells in Salzgitter, Germany
DJ
09/05PORSCHE : Urban Golf Challenge thrills the stars; Exciting show event in St. Pau..
AQ
09/05WORLD PREMIERE OF THE PORSCHE TAYCAN : Sports car, sustainably redesigned; Puris..
AQ
09/05PORSCHE : Current photos and videos from the world premiere of the Taycan; Tripl..
AQ
09/05PORSCHE : Sportscar Together Day celebrated with the launch of the new Macan
AQ
09/05Turkey, Volkswagen close in on production plant deal - sources
RE
09/05Volkswagen's Traton Moves Into German Small-Caps Index SDAX
DJ
09/03Volkswagen making big investment in Turkey - Czech PM
RE
09/02Frankfurt auto show touts green credentials amid climate protests
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 118 M
EBIT 2019 4 321 M
Net income 2019 4 073 M
Finance 2019 462 M
Yield 2019 5,12%
P/E ratio 2019 4,51x
P/E ratio 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales2019 152x
EV / Sales2020 146x
Capitalization 18 363 M
Chart PORSCHE HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Porsche Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75,55  €
Last Close Price 59,96  €
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Michel Piëch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORSCHE HOLDING16.42%20 288
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.27%182 983
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.58%84 786
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.32%55 296
DAIMLER AG-1.22%53 604
BMW AG-11.85%44 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group