PORT OF TAURANGA (POT)
Port Of Tauranga : Profit Rises on Cargo Volume Growth

08/23/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Port of Tauranga (POT.NZ), owner of the biggest container port in New Zealand, said higher cargo volumes helped its annual profit to rise by 13% and said it was planning for a further expansion in capacity.

Port of Tauranga reported a net profit of 94.3 million New Zealand dollars (US$62.6 million) in the 12 months through June, up from NZ$83.4 million a year ago. This followed an 8.9% increase in container volumes, to almost 1.2 million TEUs, or twenty foot equivalent units.

Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 7.0 New Zealand cents a share, up from 6.2 NZ cents a year ago. On top of that, a special dividend worth 5 NZ cents a share will be paid.

Port of Tauranga is continuing to reap the benefits of an earlier NZ$350 million investment to dredge the port and create deeper, wider channels to enable larger container ships to enter the harbor. Management has justified the expansion as helping to reduce the impact on the company's earnings of swings in demand for individual commodities, such as log exports.

On Friday, Port of Tauranga said it has begun to plan for the next stage of capacity expansion, with around 40 hectares of undeveloped land available. "There are options to extend the quay length on both sides of the harbor, using Port-owned land south of the existing berths," it said in a regulatory filing.

Port of Tauranga was also relatively upbeat about the outlook, despite recent data pointing to a slowing economy with New Zealand's business confidence is currently at its weakest in a decade and no overt evidence that an expansion of government spending under the center-left coalition Labour government has lifted growth.

"We expect cargo growth to continue in the next year across most categories, and particularly containerized cargo," said Chief Executive Mark Cairns on Friday.

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 284 M
EBIT 2018 134 M
Net income 2018 94,6 M
Debt 2018 402 M
Yield 2018 3,14%
P/E ratio 2018 34,33
P/E ratio 2019 32,97
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
Capitalization 3 252 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,72  NZD
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cooper Cairns Chief Executive Officer
David Alan Pilkington Chairman
Steven Grant Gray Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kimmitt Rowland Ellis Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair Roderick Lawrence Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORT OF TAURANGA2 169
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD-14.59%19 096
DP WORLD LTD--.--%17 430
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-7.17%11 163
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT CO LTD-23.92%7 811
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-22.52%6 700
