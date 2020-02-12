Port of Tauranga : Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Port of Tauranga Limited today announced Simon Kebbell as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 July 2020.

Simon succeeds Steve Gray, who retires at the end of June after 12 years as CFO and 32 years with the Company.

Simon is currently Port of Tauranga's Finance and IT Manager, and Company Secretary. He joined the Company in 2003.

Prior to joining Port of Tauranga, Simon was Manager - Internal Audit for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Singapore. He also held senior positions at Ernst & Young in Singapore and Auckland.

Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Mark Cairns, said Simon's appointment was a great outcome for the Company after an extensive international executive search process.

'Simon's strategic leadership, deep knowledge of the business and commercial acumen will serve us well as we enter the next stage of the port's growth,' he said.

