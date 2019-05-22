Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Port of Tauranga    POT   NZPOTE0003S0

PORT OF TAURANGA

(POT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Port of Tauranga : CEO Mark Cairns wins Leadership Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

Port of Tauranga's outstanding returns to shareholders were highlighted last night when Chief Executive Mark Cairns received the prestigious Caldwell Partners Leadership Award at the 2019 INFINZ Awards.

The INFINZ (Insitute of Finance Professionals) Awards recognise innovation and excellence in the financial and capital markets sector (https://www.infinz.com/Site/INFINZAwards/ ​).

The expert judging panel noted Port of Tauranga's excellent productivity rates, industry-leading safety record, increasing cargo volumes and shareholder returns that have compounded by an average 20.4 per cent since Mr Cairns took the helm. The company's market capitalisation has grown more than six-fold to $4 billion since Mr Cairns was appointed Chief Executive in 2005.

Mr Cairns said the accolade was one to be shared by the entire Port of Tauranga team.

'It recognises the extraordinary efforts of a fantastic bunch of people working at Port of Tauranga. I am proud to accept this award on their behalf and I am privileged to lead a company that has achieved so much,' he said.

Disclaimer

Port of Tauranga Limited published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 20:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PORT OF TAURANGA
04:43pPORT OF TAURANGA : CEO Mark Cairns wins Leadership Award
PU
04/28PORT OF TAURANGA : Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy
PU
03/07PORT OF TAURANGA : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to share..
FA
03/07PORT OF TAURANGA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/10PORT OF TAURANGA : $488 million in drugs seized through Ports of Auckland vs $40..
AQ
01/10PORT OF TAURANGA : $488 million in drugs seized through Ports of Auckland vs $40..
AQ
2018PORT OF TAURANGA : Oji Fibre Solutions & Port of Tauranga Renew Long Term Operat..
PU
2018PORT OF TAURANGA : Nga Matarae Scholarship 2019
PU
2018PORT OF TAURANGA : Customs seizes 100,000 items through Port of Tauranga
AQ
2018PORT OF TAURANGA : New Zealand's International Hub Port Sees Strong Cargo Growth..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 306 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 100 M
Debt 2019 439 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 40,88
P/E ratio 2020 38,29
EV / Sales 2019 14,9x
EV / Sales 2020 14,4x
Capitalization 4 122 M
Chart PORT OF TAURANGA
Duration : Period :
Port of Tauranga Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,31  NZD
Spread / Average Target -29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cooper Cairns Chief Executive Officer
David Alan Pilkington Chairman
Steven Grant Gray Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kimmitt Rowland Ellis Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair Roderick Lawrence Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORT OF TAURANGA2 677
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD41.89%24 005
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 778
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-0.03%11 874
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT CO LTD47.90%8 843
MISC BHD--.--%7 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About