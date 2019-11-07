Log in
Port of Tauranga : Ngā Mātarae Scholarship 2020

11/07/2019

The Trustees of Ngā Mātarae Charitable Trust are pleased to offer the Ngā Mātarae Scholarship Programme.

The Trust is a partnership between the Port and Tauranga Iwi with the primary purpose to promote the wellbeing of Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour.

Applicants intending to undertake study in a discipline that will benefit the wellbeing of the harbour and who are descendants of Tauranga Moana iwi (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Pūkenga) are invited to apply.

Applications closed at midday on Wednesday 22 January 2020.

For full details, click on the link below:

2020 Scholarship Application and Whakappa Form

Disclaimer

Port of Tauranga Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 02:24:01 UTC
