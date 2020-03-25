Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Port of Tauranga Limited    POT   NZPOTE0003S0

PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED

(POT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Port of Tauranga : Prioritises Essential Imports During Covid-19 Lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 09:43pm EDT

Port of Tauranga today announced new measures to prioritise urgent imported cargo during the national lockdown.

The measures allow importers to identify imported cargo required for essential services before it arrives in New Zealand so that it can be handled and transported first. The dwell charges deadline for priority cargo has been extended to provide relief to our import customers whilst ensuring cargo is collected promptly.

Non-essential imported cargo may be temporarily stored on or off-site until it can be collected by truck or transferred by rail to MetroPort Auckland. Non-essential cargoes will avoid dwell charges until 26 April 2020 (apart from one-off handling charges and power charges for refrigerated containers).​

'We take our role as an essential service very seriously and our focus is to ensure vital food, medical and other supplies can keep moving,' said Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Mark Cairns.

'We also understand the stresses and strains on people and organisations trying to deal with the current situation, which has seen shipping delays, cancellations and other disruptions.'

'We need the support and co-operation of importers and exports to help us manage the flow of cargo and avoid blocking the path of essential food, medicine, equipment and other supplies.'

In order to maintain vital operations, Port of Tauranga has introduced extensive measures to protect its staff and their health. They include separation of work groups, enhanced cleaning regimens and protective equipment for frontline staff such as marine pilots.

Strict border controls are in place. All international crew shore leave is prohibited and crew members must avoid close contact with port workers. A summary of the measures being taken is available on our website: http://www.port-tauranga.co.nz/our-response-to-covid-19-and-what-we-are-doing-to-keep-the-supply-chain-moving/

For further details, contact:

Rochelle Lockley
Communications Manager
Port of Tauranga Limited
Ph: 021 865 884
http://www.port-tauranga.co.nz/category/current-news/

Disclaimer

Port of Tauranga Limited published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 01:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED
09:43pPORT OF TAURANGA : Prioritises Essential Imports During Covid-19 Lockdown
PU
03/18PORT OF TAURANGA : Our response to COVID-19 and what we are doing to keep the su..
PU
03/05PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays ..
FA
03/05PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/12PORT OF TAURANGA : Announces New Chief Financial Officer
PU
2019PORT OF TAURANGA : Ngā Mātarae Scholarship 2020
PU
2019PORT OF TAURANGA : Cargo Volumes Flat at Port of Tauranga in First Quarter of Fi..
PU
2019PORT OF TAURANGA : welcomes Upper North Island Supply Chain Study's second repor..
PU
2019PORT OF TAURANGA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019PORT OF TAURANGA : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 307 M
EBIT 2020 140 M
Net income 2020 95,8 M
Debt 2020 482 M
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
EV / Sales2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2021 14,0x
Capitalization 4 013 M
Chart PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Port of Tauranga Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,76  NZD
Last Close Price 5,90  NZD
Spread / Highest target -7,29%
Spread / Average Target -19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cooper Cairns Chief Executive Officer
David Alan Pilkington Chairman
Leonard Sampson Chief Operating Officer
Steven Grant Gray Chief Financial Officer
Simon R. Kebbell Secretary & Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED11.33%2 209
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICE--.--%2 596
TIANJIN PORT CO., LTD.-13.85%1 540
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-45.67%304
NAPIER PORT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.40%291
GEMADEPT CORP--.--%199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group