Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Port of Tauranga Limited    POT   NZPOTE0003S0

PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED

(POT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Port of Tauranga : Withdraws Full Year Earnings Guidance due to Covid-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 11:53pm EDT

Port of Tauranga Limited (NZX.POT) today withdrew its earnings guidance for the year to 30 June 2020 due to the impact of Government measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Port of Tauranga is classified as an essential service and continues to operate under the Covid-19 Level 4 restrictions imposed by the Government on Wednesday, 25 March 2020. However, some of its customers are classified as non-essential services and will suspend shipping during the lockdown.

Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Mark Cairns, says the Company remains in a strong position to weather the impact of the pandemic.

'We comfortably paid our interim dividend of $40.8 million on 20 March 2020. We have a strong balance sheet and continuing strong operating cashflows from our diversified business,' said Mr Cairns.

'Many of our major exports, including meat, dairy products and kiwifruit, are classified as essential cargoes. Imports of oil products, food and medical supplies are also essential cargoes.

'However, log and other forestry product exports will be significantly impacted as they are currently considered a non-essential cargo. This is unfortunate as we were seeing positive signs emerging in China, our major log export market. Business there had been returning to normal with log consumption recovering towards pre-Chinese New Year levels,' said Mr Cairns.

'Under the current circumstances the Port of Tauranga Board considers it prudent to suspend profit guidance for the time being.'

Mr Cairns said the Company has total committed debt facilities of $560 million, of which $57.3 million is undrawn. Only $5 million of these debt facilities mature in 2020.

'We have also secured an increase to, and extension of, our debt facilities that were maturing in January 2021. Our banking partners have been very supportive and we have experienced no issues with the routine increase and extension of these facilities,' said Mr Cairns.

Mr Cairns said Port of Tauranga's focus is on protecting the health and safety of its people while ensuring essential cargoes flow unimpeded through the port.

'We are committed to ensuring that vital food, medical supplies and other cargoes get to those who need them,' said Mr Cairns.

For further details, contact:

Rochelle Lockley
Communications Manager
Port of Tauranga Limited
Ph: 021 865 884

http://www.port-tauranga.co.nz/category/current-news/

Disclaimer

Port of Tauranga Limited published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 03:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED
03/25PORT OF TAURANGA : Withdraws Full Year Earnings Guidance due to Covid-19 Pandemi..
PU
03/25PORT OF TAURANGA : and Kotahi Extend Strategic Alliance
PU
03/25PORT OF TAURANGA : Prioritises Essential Imports During Covid-19 Lockdown
PU
03/18PORT OF TAURANGA : Our response to COVID-19 and what we are doing to keep the su..
PU
03/05PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/05PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays ..
FA
02/12PORT OF TAURANGA : Announces New Chief Financial Officer
PU
2019PORT OF TAURANGA : Ngā Mātarae Scholarship 2020
PU
2019PORT OF TAURANGA : Cargo Volumes Flat at Port of Tauranga in First Quarter of Fi..
PU
2019PORT OF TAURANGA : welcomes Upper North Island Supply Chain Study's second repor..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 307 M
EBIT 2020 140 M
Net income 2020 95,8 M
Debt 2020 482 M
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
EV / Sales2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2021 14,0x
Capitalization 4 013 M
Chart PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Port of Tauranga Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,76  NZD
Last Close Price 5,90  NZD
Spread / Highest target -7,29%
Spread / Average Target -19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cooper Cairns Chief Executive Officer
David Alan Pilkington Chairman
Leonard Sampson Chief Operating Officer
Steven Grant Gray Chief Financial Officer
Simon R. Kebbell Secretary & Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED11.33%2 209
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICE--.--%2 596
TIANJIN PORT CO., LTD.-13.85%1 540
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-45.67%304
NAPIER PORT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.40%291
GEMADEPT CORP--.--%199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group