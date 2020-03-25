Log in
Port of Tauranga Limited

PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED

(POT)
Port of Tauranga : and Kotahi Extend Strategic Alliance

03/25/2020 | 11:08pm EDT

New Zealand's largest containerised freight exporter, Kotahi and New Zealand's international cargo gateway Port of Tauranga today announced an extension to their long-term volume commitment agreement.

The renewed agreement extends Kotahi's commitment to Port of Tauranga for an additional seven years, through to mid-2031. Kotahi manages freight on behalf of more than 40 of New Zealand's importers and exporters, including its shareholders Fonterra and Silver Fern Farms.

Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Mark Cairns, says the collaboration between the two companies gives the Port the confidence to invest further in expanding its container terminal.

'We look forward to continuing our highly productive relationship with Kotahi,' he says.

Kotahi's Chief Executive, David Ross, says the collaboration with Port of Tauranga has brought significant benefits to New Zealand, including a more sustainable and resilient supply chain with efficient big ships.

'We are delighted to support Port of Tauranga's future development programme with the commitment of cargo volume through to 2031.'

For more information, please contact:

Rochelle Lockley
Communications Manager
Port of Tauranga Limited
Ph: 021 865 884

Belinda Leslie
Belinda.Leslie@kotahi.co.nz
Phone 0275 656 287

Disclaimer

Port of Tauranga Limited published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 03:07:02 UTC
