PORTAGE BIOTECH INC
Portage Biotech Inc. : - CSE to Issue Final Bulletin Regarding SalvaRx Acquisition

02/08/2019 | 05:18pm EST

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (PBT.U: CSE, PTGEF: OTC Markets) – Portage Biotech Inc. ("Portage" or the "Company") wishes to announce that due to an oversight, closing of the SalvaRx Acquisition was completed prior to obtaining final CSE approval. The Company has been advised by CSE, however, that such approval is forthcoming and will be announced through the issuance of an Exchange Bulletin. It is anticipated the Exchange Bulletin will be published today for trading to resume on Monday, February 11. The final Form 2A will be posted prior to the resumption of trading.

Neither CSE nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of Portage Biotech Inc. (the "Company"). All forward looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portage-biotech-inc---cse-to-issue-final-bulletin-regarding-salvarx-acquisition-300792591.html

SOURCE Portage Biotech Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
