Portage Biotech Inc. : - CSE to Issue Final Bulletin Regarding SalvaRx Acquisition

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (PBT.U: CSE, PTGEF: OTC Markets) – Portage Biotech Inc. ("Portage" or the "Company") wishes to announce that due to an oversight, closing of the SalvaRx Acquisition was completed prior to obtaining final CSE approval. The Company has been advised by CSE, however, that such approval is forthcoming and will be announced through the issuance of an Exchange Bulletin. It is anticipated the Exchange Bulletin will be published today for trading to resume on Monday, February 11. The final Form 2A will be posted prior to the resumption of trading.

