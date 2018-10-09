Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Portage Biotech Inc    PTGEF   VGG7185A1021

PORTAGE BIOTECH INC (PTGEF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Portage Biotech : provides update on proposed acquisition of SalvaRx

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 10:59pm CEST

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - (PBT.U: CSE, PTGEF: OTC Markets) - Further to its news release of August 28, 2018, Portage Biotech Inc. ("Portage" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update regarding its proposed acquisition of SalvaRx Limited from SalvaRx Group plc ("SalvaRx"):

  1. CSE is continuing to review Portage's filing and is working as expeditiously as possible.  Portage will issue a further news release when shareholder meeting materials have been approved for distribution and a trade resumption date set. In the interim, trading in the shares of Portage will continue to remain halted on CSE and OTC.

  2. SalvaRx has filed its half-yearly report with the London Stock Exchange for the six month period ended June 30, 2018. Financial information from this report will be contained and/or consolidated into public disclosure filings to be made by Portage. A copy of the half-yearly report may be found at: 

    https://www.salvarx.io/ 

    https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/prices-and-markets/stocks/exchange-insight/company-news.html?fourWayKey=IM00BZ4SS228IMGBXAMSM

Neither CSE nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of Portage Biotech Inc. (the "Company"). All forward looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portage-provides-update-on-proposed-acquisition-of-salvarx-300728174.html

SOURCE Portage Biotech Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PORTAGE BIOTECH INC
10:59pPORTAGE BIOTECH : provides update on proposed acquisition of SalvaRx
PR
08/28PORTAGE BIOTECH : Provides update on proposed acquisition of SalvaRx
PR
08/14PORTAGE BIOTECH : to Acquire SalvaRx Limited
PR
06/04PORTAGE BIOTECH : provides update on its associate, Stimunity S.A, a Paris-based..
PR
02/28PORTAGE BIOTECH : invests in Stimunity S.A, a Paris-based cancer immunotherapy c..
PR
02/02PORTAGE BIOTECH : 's PPL forms a joint venture with University of Glasgow to dev..
PR
01/04PORTAGE BIOTECH : Provides Update on Their Declaration of Stock Dividend of Bioh..
PR
2017UPDATED : Portage announces its intention for its Biohaven shares
PR
2017PORTAGE BIOTECH : announces its intention for its Biohaven shares
PR
2017PORTAGE BIOTECH : Announces Results of Shareholders Meeting and Provides Update ..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Motif Bio NDA Under Review, MiMedx Nixed, Biogen Halts 
08/14Portage to acquire SalvaRx Limited 
2017PORTAGE BIOTECH : An Apparent Large Discount To Liquidation Value 
2016Portage Biotech Management Provides Key Insight Into Strategic Vision, Stock .. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.