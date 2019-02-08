Portland General Electric : PGE and City of Wilsonville expand access to electric vehicle charging powered by renewable energy

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland General Electric and the City of Wilsonville announced plans to build a new electric vehicle charging station at the Wilsonville Public Library, off Southwest Wilsonville Road and Memorial Drive. The newest Electric Avenue is strategically located to give Wilsonville residents public access to electric vehicle charging while increasing awareness of charging infrastructure in our region.

All community charging sites in the Electric Avenue network are powered by 100 percent renewable energy, advancing PGE's commitment to a clean energy future and the city's goal to provide community members with convenient, sustainable choices.

'As a 'Green Power Community' that advocates for a cleaner energy future, Wilsonville is excited to partner with PGE to enhance the city's renewable energy transportation system infrastructure,' Wilsonville Mayor Tim Knapp said. 'Providing new electric vehicle charging stations is an environmentally responsible choice that supports city council objectives and meets the growing demand for cleaner alternative-fuel vehicles.'

Transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions in Oregon, furthering the need for an electrified transportation system. Wilsonville joins the cities of Milwaukie, Hillsboro and Portland as the latest location identified in PGE's Transportation Electrification Plan, which calls for up to six new Electric Avenues to be installed.

'This new electric vehicle charging site is part of our continuing effort to increase access to electric transportation for our entire region,' said Maria Pope, president and CEO of PGE. 'With full support from the Wilsonville City Council, this partnership with the city and Mayor Knapp is an example of how working together accelerates Oregon's transition to a clean energy future.'

Each Electric Avenue will be identifiable through Chargeway, a new mobile app designed to assist electric vehicle drivers who may be unfamiliar with the charging infrastructure. This technology helps remove barriers to driving electric by making it easy for drivers to identify the correct charging speed and plug for their cars and providing answers to questions like where to charge, how long charging will take and the length of a vehicle's range. This collaboration is another example of stakeholders working closely to push sustainability goals forward.

All community charging stations will feature six chargers, allowing up to six electric cars to charge simultaneously. A standard charge fee is $3, and a quick charge costs $5. Customers can also choose a $25 monthly subscription to use all Electric Avenue locations.

PGE will own and maintain each charging site at no cost to the cities. PGE's original Electric Avenue, located at its World Trade Center headquarters, has charged more than 1.25 million miles of driving since its installation in October 2015. As a result, drivers avoided releasing more than 515 metric tons of carbon dioxide into the air.

For more information, please visit portlandgeneral.com/electricavenue.

About Portland General Electric Company: Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving approximately 885,000 customers in 51 cities. For more than 125 years, PGE has been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With approximately 2,900 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information, visit portlandgeneral.com/cleanvision.

About City of Wilsonville: Wilsonville, Ore., is a major employment center and home to nearly 25,000 residents in the Portland metro area. Its location, adjacent the Willamette River along the Interstate 5 corridor, provides unique proximity to the Oregon Coast, the state capital, majestic Mount Hood, Willamette Valley wine country and downtown Portland. A Walk Friendly Community, Wilsonville offers pristine city parks, trails and natural areas, great schools and fareless citywide commuting via SMART Transit. Learn more about city services at ci.wilsonville.or.us or plan a visit at explorewilsonville.com.

For more information contact: Paulina Oceguera, Portland General Electric, 503-464-7901, Paulina.Oceguera@pgn.com

For more information contact: Bill Evans, City of Wilsonville, 503-570-1502, evans@ci.wilsonville.or.us