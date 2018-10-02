Portland General Electric : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, October 26

Log in
10/02/2018 | 12:11am CEST

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, October 26, 2018 to review its third quarter 2018 financial results.

Portland General Electric’s third quarter 2018 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on October 26.

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president, finance, CFO and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director of investor relations and treasury.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric’s investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on October 26 through 2 p.m. ET November 2. To access the recording, call (855) 859-2056 (toll-free US/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (international toll call) and enter access code 9990067.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a fully integrated energy company that serves approximately 883,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in 51 cities in Oregon. For more than 125 years, PGE has been delivering safe, reliable energy to Oregonians. With more than 2,900 employees across the state, PGE is committed to building a cleaner, more efficient energy future. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. For more information visit PortlandGeneral.com.


© Business Wire 2018
