Portland General Electric : announces 2018 financial results and initiates 2019 earnings guidance

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $212 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018. This compares with a net income of $187 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. Net income was $49 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares with $42 million, or $0.48 cents per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2017.

"We are pleased with our strong financial results for 2018 and excited to announce the bid chosen from the Renewable RFP process," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "The first of its scale in North America, our collaboration with NextEra Energy Resources on the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility leverages both companies' strengths to combine wind and solar generation with energy storage at scale. We look forward to bringing the wind farm online in 2020, giving customers the benefit of the 100 percent federal production tax credit."

2018 earnings compared to 2017 earnings

Factors leading to the $0.27 per diluted share increase include the following:

A decrease of $0.31 per diluted share due to milder weather primarily in the first and fourth quarters of 2018 that contributed to lower energy demand than in the first and fourth quarters of 2017

An increase of $0.12 per diluted share resulting from lower purchased power and fuel costs and an increase in wholesale sales

An increase of $0.09 per diluted share attributable to lower storm restoration costs

An increase of $0.08 per diluted share attributable to lower plant maintenance expenses

An increase of $0.11 per diluted share due to the Carty cash settlement

An increase of $0.19 per diluted share due to a charge in 2017 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

An increase of $0.01 per diluted share from the net impact of regulatory items including the outcomes of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act docket (UM 1920) and Capital Deferral docket (UM 1909)

A decrease of $0.02 per diluted share due to other miscellaneous items

Company Updates

Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility

After months of regulatory and competitive bidding process, PGE completed its review of the final shortlist of projects acknowledged by the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC) in Dec. 2018. PGE announced the results of this competitive bidding process on Feb. 7, 2019.

PGE is collaborating with NextEra Energy Resources to construct the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility. Located in Eastern Oregon, the facility will combine 300 megawatts of wind generation with 50 megawatts of solar generation and 30 megawatts of battery storage. It will be the nation's first major energy facility to co-locate and integrate these technologies at scale. PGE will own 100 megawatts of the wind project and will purchase the balance of the project's output under 30-year power purchase agreements. NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiary will operate the facility.

The wind component will be operational by Dec. 2020 and will qualify for the 100 percent federal production tax credit. Construction of the solar and battery components is planned for 2021. PGE expects to invest approximately $160 million to own its portion of the project.

General Rate Case

On Jan. 1, 2019, new customer prices went into effect pursuant to the OPUC Order which authorized a $9 million price increase. This includes return on equity of 9.5 percent; capital structure of 50 percent debt and 50 percent equity; cost of capital at 7.3 percent, and rate base of $4.75 billion. On Dec. 14, 2018, the OPUC adopted all stipulations in the case and resolved the remaining contested issues.

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

On Dec. 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted and signed into law with provisions going into effect on Jan. 1, 2018. Pursuant to an OPUC Order issued on Dec. 4, 2018, PGE began refunding $45 million to customers over a two-year period starting on Jan. 1, 2019.

Deferred Capital Project Costs

On Oct. 29, 2018, the OPUC issued an Order concluding that the Commission lacked legal authority to allow deferrals of costs related to capital investments. PGE had estimated a $12 million benefit associated with the deferral of customer information system costs in 2018 and has recorded a reserve for this amount. On Dec. 24, 2018, PGE filed for reconsideration of the Order. The OPUC has until Feb. 22, 2019 to respond to the request.

The attached unaudited consolidated statements of income, consolidated balance sheets, and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Years Ended

December 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Revenues, net $ 1,988



$ 2,009

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 3



—

Total Revenues 1,991



2,009

Operating expenses:





Purchased power and fuel 571



592

Generation, transmission and distribution 292



309

Administrative and other 271



260

Depreciation and amortization 382



345

Taxes other than income taxes 129



123

Total operating expenses 1,645



1,629

Income from operations 346



380

Interest expense, net 124



120

Other income:





Allowance for equity funds used during construction 11



12

Miscellaneous income (expense), net (4)



1

Other income, net 7



13

Income before income taxes 229



273

Income taxes 17



86

Net income $ 212



$ 187









Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands):





Basic 89,215



89,056

Diluted 89,347



89,176









Earnings per share:





Basic $ 2.38



$ 2.10

Diluted $ 2.37



$ 2.10



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



As of December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 119



$ 39

Accounts receivable, net 193



168

Unbilled revenues 96



106

Inventories, at average cost:





Materials and supplies 53



52

Fuel 31



26

Regulatory assets—current 61



62

Other current assets 90



73

Total current assets 643



526

Electric utility plant:





Generation 4,600



4,667

Transmission 580



547

Distribution 3,838



3,543

General 611



550

Intangible 715



607

Construction work-in-progress 346



391

Total electric utility plant 10,690



10,305

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,803)



(3,564)

Electric utility plant, net 6,887



6,741

Regulatory assets - noncurrent 401



438

Nuclear decommissioning trust 42



42

Non-qualified benefit plan trust 36



37

Other noncurrent assets 101



54

Total assets $ 8,110



$ 7,838



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



As of December 31,

2018

2017 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 168



$ 132

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 55



59

Current portion of long-term debt 300



—

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 268



241

Total current liabilities 791



432

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,178



2,426

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,355



1,288

Deferred income taxes 369



376

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 307



284

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 101



151

Asset retirement obligations 197



167

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 103



106

Other noncurrent liabilities 203



192

Total liabilities 5,604



5,422

Commitments and contingencies (see notes)





Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding —



—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,267,959 and 89,114,265 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 1,212



1,207

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7)



(8)

Retained earnings 1,301



1,217

Total shareholders' equity 2,506



2,416

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,110



$ 7,838



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2016 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 212



$ 187



$ 193

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 382



345



321

Deferred income taxes (17)



70



37

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (11)



(12)



(21)

Pension and other postretirement benefits 30



24



28

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization (2)



(22)



(6)

Deferral of net benefits due to Tax Reform 45



—



—

Other non-cash income and expenses, net 21



31



12

Changes in working capital:









(Increase) in receivables and unbilled revenues (29)



(3)



(9)

(Increase) decrease in margin deposits (5)



(3)



25

Increase in payables and accrued liabilities 51



5



15

Other working capital items, net (11)



1



(4)

Contribution to non-qualified employee benefit trust (11)



(8)



(10)

Contribution to pension and other postretirement plans (12)



(5)



(2)

Other, net (13)



(13)



(17)

Net cash provided by operating activities 630



597



562

Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures (595)



(514)



(584)

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust securities (12)



(18)



(25)

Sales of nuclear decommissioning trust securities 15



21



27

Proceeds from Carty Settlement 120



—



—

Other, net 1



(3)



(3)

Net cash used in investing activities (471)



(514)



(585)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 75



225



290

Payments on long-term debt (24)



(150)



(133)

(Maturities) issuances of commercial paper, net —



—



(6)

Dividends paid (125)



(118)



(110)

Other (5)



(7)



(16)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (79)



(50)



25

Increase in cash and cash equivalents 80



33



2

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 39



6



4

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 119



$ 39



$ 6





































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid for:









Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 117



$ 110



$ 104

Income taxes 25



18



16

Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Accrued capital additions 61



53



50

Accrued dividends payable 34



31



30

Assets obtained under leasing arrangements 24



87



78



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Years Ended

December 31,

2018

2017 Revenues (dollars in millions):





Retail:





Residential $ 948



$ 969

Commercial 647



652

Industrial 185



192

Direct Access 43



37

Subtotal 1,823



1,850

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 3



—

Other accrued (deferred) revenues, net (45)



10

Total retail revenues 1,781



1,860

Wholesale revenues 159



105

Other operating revenues 51



44

Total revenues $ 1,991



$ 2,009









Energy sold and delivered (MWh in thousands):





Retail energy sales:





Residential 7,416



7,880

Commercial 6,783



6,932

Industrial 2,987



2,943

Total retail energy sales 17,186



17,755

Direct access retail deliveries:





Commercial 647



623

Industrial 1,389



1,340

Total direct access retail deliveries 2,036



1,963

Total retail energy sales and direct access deliveries 19,222



19,718

Wholesale energy deliveries 4,290



3,193

Total energy sold and delivered 23,512



22,911









Average number of retail customers:





Residential 772,389



762,211

Commercial 108,570



107,364

Industrial 203



199

Direct access 604



559

Total 881,766



870,333





Heating Degree-days

Cooling Degree-days

2018 2017 Average

2018 2017 Average First quarter 1,766

2,171

1,813



—

—

—

Second quarter 471

686

656



116

129

85

Third quarter 69

78

75



575

571

426

Fourth Quarter 1,396

1,623

1,573



1

—

3

Year-to-date 3,702

4,558

4,117



692

700

514





Note: "Average" amounts represent the 15-year rolling averages provided by the National Weather Service (Portland Airport).

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Years Ended

December 31,

2018

2017 Sources of energy (MWh in thousands):





Generation:





Thermal:





Natural gas 7,515



6,228

Coal 3,106



3,344

Total thermal 10,621



9,572

Hydro 1,474



1,774

Wind 1,875



1,641

Total generation 13,970



12,987

Purchased power:





Term 6,714



7,192

Hydro 1,603



1,648

Wind 286



264

Total purchased power 8,603



9,104

Total system load 22,573



22,091

Less: wholesale sales (4,290)



(3,193)

Retail load requirement 18,283



18,898



