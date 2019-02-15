|
Portland General Electric : announces 2018 financial results and initiates 2019 earnings guidance
02/15/2019 | 05:01am EST
PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $212 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018. This compares with a net income of $187 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. Net income was $49 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares with $42 million, or $0.48 cents per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2017.
"We are pleased with our strong financial results for 2018 and excited to announce the bid chosen from the Renewable RFP process," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "The first of its scale in North America, our collaboration with NextEra Energy Resources on the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility leverages both companies' strengths to combine wind and solar generation with energy storage at scale. We look forward to bringing the wind farm online in 2020, giving customers the benefit of the 100 percent federal production tax credit."
2018 earnings compared to 2017 earnings
Factors leading to the $0.27 per diluted share increase include the following:
- A decrease of $0.31 per diluted share due to milder weather primarily in the first and fourth quarters of 2018 that contributed to lower energy demand than in the first and fourth quarters of 2017
- An increase of $0.12 per diluted share resulting from lower purchased power and fuel costs and an increase in wholesale sales
- An increase of $0.09 per diluted share attributable to lower storm restoration costs
- An increase of $0.08 per diluted share attributable to lower plant maintenance expenses
- An increase of $0.11 per diluted share due to the Carty cash settlement
- An increase of $0.19 per diluted share due to a charge in 2017 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
- An increase of $0.01 per diluted share from the net impact of regulatory items including the outcomes of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act docket (UM 1920) and Capital Deferral docket (UM 1909)
- A decrease of $0.02 per diluted share due to other miscellaneous items
Company Updates
Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility
After months of regulatory and competitive bidding process, PGE completed its review of the final shortlist of projects acknowledged by the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC) in Dec. 2018. PGE announced the results of this competitive bidding process on Feb. 7, 2019.
PGE is collaborating with NextEra Energy Resources to construct the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility. Located in Eastern Oregon, the facility will combine 300 megawatts of wind generation with 50 megawatts of solar generation and 30 megawatts of battery storage. It will be the nation's first major energy facility to co-locate and integrate these technologies at scale. PGE will own 100 megawatts of the wind project and will purchase the balance of the project's output under 30-year power purchase agreements. NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiary will operate the facility.
The wind component will be operational by Dec. 2020 and will qualify for the 100 percent federal production tax credit. Construction of the solar and battery components is planned for 2021. PGE expects to invest approximately $160 million to own its portion of the project.
General Rate Case
On Jan. 1, 2019, new customer prices went into effect pursuant to the OPUC Order which authorized a $9 million price increase. This includes return on equity of 9.5 percent; capital structure of 50 percent debt and 50 percent equity; cost of capital at 7.3 percent, and rate base of $4.75 billion. On Dec. 14, 2018, the OPUC adopted all stipulations in the case and resolved the remaining contested issues.
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
On Dec. 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted and signed into law with provisions going into effect on Jan. 1, 2018. Pursuant to an OPUC Order issued on Dec. 4, 2018, PGE began refunding $45 million to customers over a two-year period starting on Jan. 1, 2019.
Deferred Capital Project Costs
On Oct. 29, 2018, the OPUC issued an Order concluding that the Commission lacked legal authority to allow deferrals of costs related to capital investments. PGE had estimated a $12 million benefit associated with the deferral of customer information system costs in 2018 and has recorded a reserve for this amount. On Dec. 24, 2018, PGE filed for reconsideration of the Order. The OPUC has until Feb. 22, 2019 to respond to the request.
The attached unaudited consolidated statements of income, consolidated balance sheets, and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.
About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric Company is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Portland/Salem metropolitan area of Oregon. The company's headquarters are located at 121 S.W. Salmon Street, Portland, Oregon 97204. Visit PGE's website at PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Years Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Revenues:
Revenues, net
$
1,988
$
2,009
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
3
—
Total Revenues
1,991
2,009
Operating expenses:
Purchased power and fuel
571
592
Generation, transmission and distribution
292
309
Administrative and other
271
260
Depreciation and amortization
382
345
Taxes other than income taxes
129
123
Total operating expenses
1,645
1,629
Income from operations
346
380
Interest expense, net
124
120
Other income:
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
11
12
Miscellaneous income (expense), net
(4)
1
Other income, net
7
13
Income before income taxes
229
273
Income taxes
17
86
Net income
$
212
$
187
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
89,215
89,056
Diluted
89,347
89,176
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.38
$
2.10
Diluted
$
2.37
$
2.10
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
119
$
39
Accounts receivable, net
193
168
Unbilled revenues
96
106
Inventories, at average cost:
Materials and supplies
53
52
Fuel
31
26
Regulatory assets—current
61
62
Other current assets
90
73
Total current assets
643
526
Electric utility plant:
Generation
4,600
4,667
Transmission
580
547
Distribution
3,838
3,543
General
611
550
Intangible
715
607
Construction work-in-progress
346
391
Total electric utility plant
10,690
10,305
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(3,803)
(3,564)
Electric utility plant, net
6,887
6,741
Regulatory assets - noncurrent
401
438
Nuclear decommissioning trust
42
42
Non-qualified benefit plan trust
36
37
Other noncurrent assets
101
54
Total assets
$
8,110
$
7,838
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of December 31,
2018
2017
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
168
$
132
Liabilities from price risk management activities—current
55
59
Current portion of long-term debt
300
—
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
268
241
Total current liabilities
791
432
Long-term debt, net of current portion
2,178
2,426
Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent
1,355
1,288
Deferred income taxes
369
376
Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans
307
284
Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent
101
151
Asset retirement obligations
197
167
Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities
103
106
Other noncurrent liabilities
203
192
Total liabilities
5,604
5,422
Commitments and contingencies (see notes)
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,267,959 and 89,114,265 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
1,212
1,207
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7)
(8)
Retained earnings
1,301
1,217
Total shareholders' equity
2,506
2,416
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,110
$
7,838
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2016
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
212
$
187
$
193
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
382
345
321
Deferred income taxes
(17)
70
37
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
(11)
(12)
(21)
Pension and other postretirement benefits
30
24
28
Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization
(2)
(22)
(6)
Deferral of net benefits due to Tax Reform
45
—
—
Other non-cash income and expenses, net
21
31
12
Changes in working capital:
(Increase) in receivables and unbilled revenues
(29)
(3)
(9)
(Increase) decrease in margin deposits
(5)
(3)
25
Increase in payables and accrued liabilities
51
5
15
Other working capital items, net
(11)
1
(4)
Contribution to non-qualified employee benefit trust
(11)
(8)
(10)
Contribution to pension and other postretirement plans
(12)
(5)
(2)
Other, net
(13)
(13)
(17)
Net cash provided by operating activities
630
597
562
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(595)
(514)
(584)
Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust securities
(12)
(18)
(25)
Sales of nuclear decommissioning trust securities
15
21
27
Proceeds from Carty Settlement
120
—
—
Other, net
1
(3)
(3)
Net cash used in investing activities
(471)
(514)
(585)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
75
225
290
Payments on long-term debt
(24)
(150)
(133)
(Maturities) issuances of commercial paper, net
—
—
(6)
Dividends paid
(125)
(118)
(110)
Other
(5)
(7)
(16)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(79)
(50)
25
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
80
33
2
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
39
6
4
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
119
$
39
$
6
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
117
$
110
$
104
Income taxes
25
18
16
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Accrued capital additions
61
53
50
Accrued dividends payable
34
31
30
Assets obtained under leasing arrangements
24
87
78
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
Years Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Revenues (dollars in millions):
Retail:
Residential
$
948
$
969
Commercial
647
652
Industrial
185
192
Direct Access
43
37
Subtotal
1,823
1,850
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
3
—
Other accrued (deferred) revenues, net
(45)
10
Total retail revenues
1,781
1,860
Wholesale revenues
159
105
Other operating revenues
51
44
Total revenues
$
1,991
$
2,009
Energy sold and delivered (MWh in thousands):
Retail energy sales:
Residential
7,416
7,880
Commercial
6,783
6,932
Industrial
2,987
2,943
Total retail energy sales
17,186
17,755
Direct access retail deliveries:
Commercial
647
623
Industrial
1,389
1,340
Total direct access retail deliveries
2,036
1,963
Total retail energy sales and direct access deliveries
19,222
19,718
Wholesale energy deliveries
4,290
3,193
Total energy sold and delivered
23,512
22,911
Average number of retail customers:
Residential
772,389
762,211
Commercial
108,570
107,364
Industrial
203
199
Direct access
604
559
Total
881,766
870,333
Heating Degree-days
Cooling Degree-days
2018
2017
Average
2018
2017
Average
First quarter
1,766
2,171
1,813
—
—
—
Second quarter
471
686
656
116
129
85
Third quarter
69
78
75
575
571
426
Fourth Quarter
1,396
1,623
1,573
1
—
3
Year-to-date
3,702
4,558
4,117
692
700
514
Note: "Average" amounts represent the 15-year rolling averages provided by the National Weather Service (Portland Airport).
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued
(Unaudited)
Years Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Sources of energy (MWh in thousands):
Generation:
Thermal:
Natural gas
7,515
6,228
Coal
3,106
3,344
Total thermal
10,621
9,572
Hydro
1,474
1,774
Wind
1,875
1,641
Total generation
13,970
12,987
Purchased power:
Term
6,714
7,192
Hydro
1,603
1,648
Wind
286
264
Total purchased power
8,603
9,104
Total system load
22,573
22,091
Less: wholesale sales
(4,290)
(3,193)
Retail load requirement
18,283
18,898
