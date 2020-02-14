|
Portland General Electric : announces 2019 financial results and initiates 2020 earnings guidance
PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $214 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019. This compares with net income of $212 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018. Net income was $61 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares with $49 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2018.
"I am pleased with our financial results and the progress that we continue to make on our strategic objectives to decarbonize our power supply, electrify other sectors of the economy and operate efficiently," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "In 2020 we are focused on investments that enhance reliability and resiliency."
2019 earnings compared to 2018 earnings
The increase in full-year 2019 earnings was driven by an increase in revenues from higher retail prices and increased loads from industrial customers when compared to 2018. Largely offsetting the increase in revenues were higher distribution expenses due to higher vegetation management and wildfire mitigation efforts, a gain from the cash settlement of the Carty litigation in 2018 that did not recur in 2019, higher labor and benefit expenses, higher depreciation and amortization expense resulting from capital additions, and an increase in income tax expense attributable largely to fewer production tax credits.
Company Updates
Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)
In January 2020, PGE filed its final public comments with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC) in its 2019 IRP. PGE responded to comments from stakeholders on a wide range of topics and proposed modifications to the Action Plan including delaying the acquisition of renewable resources from 2023 to 2024 to align with PGE's capacity need and the extended production tax credit availability afforded by House Resolution 1865. PGE also proposed a modification to its capacity action to allow for concurrent consideration of existing resources through bilateral negotiations and new non-emitting capacity resources through a request for proposal.
Capital Projects
Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility
Construction is on schedule for the 300 megawatt wind generation component of the overall facility that is located in Morrow County, Oregon. PGE will own 100 megawatts of the wind generation component and purchase the balance of the wind output under a 30-year power purchase agreement. The facility will also include 50 megawatts of solar generation and 30 megawatts of battery storage. The wind component of the facility is expected to be in service during the fourth quarter of 2020, and the solar generation and battery storage in 2021. The facility will be incorporated into customer prices through PGE's Renewable Adjustment Clause. As of Dec. 31, 2019 the estimated cost of the project totals approximately $150 million, excluding allowance for funds used during construction (AFDC). Construction crews mobilized to the site in January and work has begun on initial site preparation.
Integrated Operations Center (IOC)
Construction is on schedule for the IOC, which will centralize key operations in a facility designed for enhanced resilience against seismic, cyber and physical security risks. The facility is being designed for negligible structural damage under a maximum considered earthquake event using seismic (base) isolation. It is expected to be in service during the fourth quarter of 2021 at an estimated cost of approximately $200 million, excluding AFDC. Site preparation began in the third quarter of 2019. Construction permits have been granted and construction of the new facility is in progress.
2020 earnings guidance
PGE is initiating full-year 2020 earnings guidance of $2.50 to $2.65 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:
- An increase in retail deliveries between 0.5 and 1.5%, weather adjusted;
- Average hydro conditions for the year;
- Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;
- Normal thermal plant operations;
- Operating and maintenance costs between $590 million and $610 million; and
- Depreciation and amortization expense between $415 million and $435 million.
Fourth Quarter 2019 earnings call and webcast — Feb. 14, 2020
PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, through 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director, Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.
The attached unaudited consolidated statements of income, consolidated balance sheets, and consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.
About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving 895,000 customers in 51 cities. For 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With approximately 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information, visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding earnings guidance; statements regarding future load, hydro conditions and operating and maintenance costs; statements concerning implementation of the company's integrated resource plan; statements concerning future compliance with regulations limiting emissions from generation facilities and the costs to achieve such compliance; as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including reductions in demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; and cyber security breaches of the company's customer information system or operating systems, which may affect customer bills or other aspects of our operations. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time.
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
Revenues:
Revenues, net
$
2,121
$
1,988
$
2,009
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
2
3
—
Total Revenues
2,123
1,991
2,009
Operating expenses:
Purchased power and fuel
614
571
592
Generation, transmission and distribution
323
292
309
Administrative and other
290
271
260
Depreciation and amortization
409
382
345
Taxes other than income taxes
134
129
123
Total operating expenses
1,770
1,645
1,629
Income from operations
353
346
380
Interest expense, net
128
124
120
Other income:
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
10
11
12
Miscellaneous income (expense), net
6
(4)
1
Other income, net
16
7
13
Income before income taxes
241
229
273
Income tax expense
27
17
86
Net income
$
214
$
212
$
187
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
89,353
89,215
89,056
Diluted
89,559
89,347
89,176
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.39
$
2.38
$
2.10
Diluted
$
2.39
$
2.37
$
2.10
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30
$
119
Accounts receivable, net
167
193
Unbilled revenues
86
96
Inventories, at average cost:
Materials and supplies
56
53
Fuel
40
31
Regulatory assets—current
17
61
Other current assets
104
90
Total current assets
500
643
Electric utility plant:
In service
10,928
10,344
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(4,095)
(3,803)
In service, net
6,833
6,541
Construction work-in-progress
328
346
Electric utility plant, net
7,161
6,887
Regulatory assets—noncurrent
483
401
Nuclear decommissioning trust
46
42
Non-qualified benefit plan trust
38
36
Other noncurrent assets
166
101
Total assets
$
8,394
$
8,110
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
As of December 31,
2019
2018
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
165
$
168
Liabilities from price risk management activities—current
23
55
Current portion of long-term debt
—
300
Current portion of finance lease obligations
16
—
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
315
268
Total current liabilities
519
791
Long-term debt, net of current portion
2,597
2,178
Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent
1,377
1,355
Deferred income taxes
378
369
Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans
247
307
Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent
108
101
Asset retirement obligations
263
197
Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities
103
103
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
135
—
Other noncurrent liabilities
76
203
Total liabilities
5,803
5,604
Commitments and contingencies (see notes)
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,387,124 and 89,267,959 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
1,220
1,212
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10)
(7)
Retained earnings
1,381
1,301
Total shareholders' equity
2,591
2,506
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,394
$
8,110
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
214
$
212
$
187
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
409
382
345
Deferred income taxes
6
(17)
70
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
(10)
(11)
(12)
Pension and other postretirement benefits
21
30
24
Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization
(2)
(2)
(22)
(Amortization) Deferral of net benefits due to Tax Reform
(23)
45
—
Stock-based compensation
9
5
7
Other non-cash income and expenses, net
34
16
24
Changes in working capital:
Decrease (increase) in receivables and unbilled revenues
30
(29)
(3)
(Increase) in margin deposits
—
(5)
(3)
(Decrease) increase in payables and accrued liabilities
(16)
51
5
Other working capital items, net
(12)
(11)
1
Contribution to non-qualified employee benefit trust
(11)
(11)
(8)
Contribution to pension and other postretirement plans
(65)
(12)
(5)
Other, net
(38)
(13)
(13)
Net cash provided by operating activities
546
630
597
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(606)
(595)
(514)
Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust securities
(8)
(12)
(18)
Sales of nuclear decommissioning trust securities
13
15
21
Proceeds from Carty Settlement
—
120
—
Other, net
(3)
1
(3)
Net cash used in investing activities
(604)
(471)
(514)
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
$
470
$
75
$
225
Payments on long-term debt
(350)
(24)
(150)
Debt extinguishment costs
(9)
—
—
Dividends paid
(134)
(125)
(118)
Other
(8)
(5)
(7)
Net cash used in financing activities
(31)
(79)
(50)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(89)
80
33
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
119
39
6
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
30
$
119
$
39
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
116
$
117
$
110
Income taxes
33
25
18
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Accrued capital additions
76
61
53
Accrued dividends payable
36
34
31
Assets obtained under leasing arrangements
210
24
87
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
Revenues (dollars in millions):
Retail:
Residential
$
981
46
%
$
948
48
%
$
969
48
%
Commercial
636
30
647
32
652
32
Industrial
196
9
185
9
192
10
Direct Access
44
2
43
2
37
2
Subtotal
1,857
87
1,823
91
1,850
92
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
2
—
3
—
—
—
Other accrued (deferred) revenues, net
22
2
(45)
(2)
10
1
Total retail revenues
1,881
89
1,781
89
1,860
93
Wholesale revenues
170
8
159
8
105
5
Other operating revenues
72
3
51
3
44
2
Total revenues
$
2,123
100
%
$
1,991
100
%
$
2,009
100
%
Energy deliveries (MWh in thousands):
Retail:
Residential
7,471
31
%
7,416
31
%
7,880
34
%
Commercial
6,653
28
6,783
29
6,932
30
Industrial
3,181
13
2,987
13
2,943
13
Subtotal
17,305
72
17,186
73
17,755
77
Direct access:
Commercial
665
3
$
647
3
623
3
Industrial
1,490
6
$
1,389
6
1,340
6
Subtotal
2,155
9
2,036
9
1,963
9
Total retail energy deliveries
19,460
81
19,222
82
19,718
86
Wholesale energy deliveries
4,669
19
4,290
18
3,193
14
Total energy deliveries
24,129
100
%
23,512
100
%
22,911
100
%
Average number of retail customers:
Residential
779,673
88
%
772,389
88
%
762,211
88
%
Commercial
109,521
12
108,570
12
107,364
12
Industrial
193
—
203
—
199
—
Direct access
632
—
604
—
559
—
Total
890,019
100
%
881,766
100
%
870,333
100
%
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued
(Unaudited)
Heating Degree-Days
Cooling Degree-Days
2019
2018
15-Year
Average
2019
2018
15-Year
Average
1st quarter
1,992
1,766
1,830
—
—
—
2nd quarter
467
471
653
102
116
88
3rd quarter
83
69
75
462
575
440
4th quarter
1,623
1,396
1,582
—
1
3
Total
4,165
3,702
4,140
564
692
531
Increase (decrease) from the 15-year average
1
%
(11)
%
6
%
30
%
Note: "Average" amounts represent the 15-year rolling averages provided by the National Weather Service (Portland Airport).
Years Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
Sources of energy (MWh in thousands):
Generation:
Thermal:
Natural gas
8,342
36
%
7,515
33
%
6,228
28
%
Coal
4,416
19
%
3,106
14
3,344
15
Total thermal
12,758
55
10,621
47
9,572
43
Hydro
1,407
6
1,474
7
1,774
8
Wind
1,706
8
1,875
8
1,641
8
Total generation
15,871
69
13,970
62
12,987
59
Purchased power:
Term
5,882
25
6,714
30
7,192
33
Hydro
1,048
5
1,603
7
1,648
7
Wind
284
1
286
1
264
1
Total purchased power
7,214
31
8,603
38
9,104
41
Total system load
23,085
100
%
22,573
100
%
22,091
100
%
Less: wholesale sales
(4,669)
(4,290)
(3,193)
Retail load requirement
18,416
18,283
18,898
