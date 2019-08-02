|
Portland General Electric : announces second quarter 2019 results
08/02/2019 | 05:01am EDT
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $25 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. This compares with net income of $46 million, or 51 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.
"This quarter, we navigated challenging regional power markets with significantly lower hydro production and are maintaining full year guidance," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO, "We are also pleased to have filed our Integrated Resource Plan and to announce the construction of an Integrated Operations Center, which will enhance grid safety, resilience and security."
Q2 2019 earnings compared to Q2 2018 earnings
Net variable power costs were less favorable than the prior year, primarily due to lower wholesale revenues and significantly lower than average hydro production. Higher operating expenses and lower production tax credits were partially offset by an increase in revenue as a result of the 2019 general rate case.
Company Updates
Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)
On July 19, 2019, PGE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon its 2019 IRP, including an Action Plan proposing resource actions to undertake through 2025. The Action Plan calls for adding more renewable resources, increased energy efficiency, demand-response, and actions to address capacity needs. A request for proposal (RFP) will be conducted to add new renewable resources by 2023. PGE anticipates a staged process that pursues cost competitive agreements for existing capacity in the region and will address remaining capacity needs with an RFP for non-emitting resources. PGE is considering submission of a benchmark resource for both RFPs and will communicate its decision to submit a benchmark before doing so. PGE expects an Order acknowledging the IRP and Action Plan in early 2020.
Integrated Operations Center (IOC)
PGE will construct an IOC that centralizes key operations and functions in a facility designed for enhanced resilience against seismic, cyber and physical security risks. It is expected to be in service by the end of 2021. Technology within the IOC will enable PGE to better monitor, control, optimize and safely operate the company's distribution system. It will also maximize the use of carbon-free energy in PGE's system and enhance overall system reliability.
2019 earnings guidance
PGE is affirming its 2019 guidance of $2.35 to $2.50 per diluted share. This guidance is based on the following assumptions:
- Increase in retail deliveries of 0.5%
- Normal hydro conditions for the remainder of the year based on the current hydro forecast
- Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available
- Normal thermal plant operations
- Depreciation and amortization expense between $400 million and $420 million
- Revised operating and maintenance costs between $600 million and $620 million driven by an increase in distribution costs
Second Quarter 2019 earnings call and webcast — August 2, 2019
PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, August 2, 2019, through 2 p.m. ET on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director, Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.
The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.
About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving more than 888,000 customers in 51 cities. For 130 years, PGE has been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With approximately 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information, visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding earnings guidance; statements regarding future load, hydro conditions and operating and maintenance costs; statements concerning implementation of the company's integrated resource plan; statements concerning future compliance with regulations limiting emissions from generation facilities and the costs to achieve such compliance; as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including reductions in demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; and cyber security breaches of the company's customer information system or operating systems, which may affect customer bills or other aspects of our operations. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time.
POR
Source: Portland General Company
Media Contact:
Investor Contact:
Andrea Platt
Chris Liddle
Corporate Communications
Investor Relations
Phone: 503-464-7980
Phone: 503-464-7458
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues:
Revenues, net
$
462
$
449
$
1,032
$
944
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
(2)
—
1
(2)
Total revenues
460
449
1,033
942
Operating expenses:
Purchased power and fuel
105
104
284
234
Generation, transmission and distribution
86
71
163
140
Administrative and other
78
70
149
139
Depreciation and amortization
101
93
202
185
Taxes other than income taxes
33
31
67
64
Total operating expenses
403
369
865
762
Income from operations
57
80
168
180
Interest expense, net
31
31
63
62
Other income:
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
2
2
5
6
Miscellaneous income, net
—
1
2
—
Other income, net
2
3
7
6
Income before income tax expense
28
52
112
124
Income tax expense
3
6
14
14
Net income
25
46
98
110
Other comprehensive income
1
—
2
—
Comprehensive income
$
26
$
46
$
100
$
110
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
89,357
89,215
89,333
89,188
Diluted
89,561
89,215
89,537
89,188
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.28
$
0.51
$
1.10
$
1.23
Diluted
$
0.28
$
0.51
$
1.09
$
1.23
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11
$
119
Accounts receivable, net
150
193
Unbilled revenues
72
96
Inventories
101
84
Regulatory assets—current
37
61
Other current assets
69
90
Total current assets
440
643
Electric utility plant, net
6,952
6,887
Regulatory assets—noncurrent
380
401
Nuclear decommissioning trust
46
42
Non-qualified benefit plan trust
37
36
Other noncurrent assets
142
101
Total assets
$
7,997
$
8,110
June 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
119
$
168
Liabilities from price risk management activities—current
40
55
Short-term debt
17
—
Current portion of long-term debt
—
300
Current portion of finance lease obligation
17
—
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
247
268
Total current liabilities
440
791
Long-term debt, net of current portion
2,377
2,178
Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent
1,365
1,355
Deferred income taxes
379
369
Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans
312
307
Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent
76
101
Asset retirement obligations
199
197
Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities
101
103
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
137
—
Other noncurrent liabilities
69
203
Total liabilities
5,455
5,604
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
—
—
Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,371,560 and 89,267,959 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
1,215
1,212
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7)
(7)
Retained earnings
1,334
1,301
Total shareholders' equity
2,542
2,506
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,997
$
8,110
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
98
$
110
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
202
185
Deferred income taxes
6
6
Pension and other postretirement benefits
12
13
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
(5)
(6)
Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization
(1)
2
(Amortization) Deferral of net benefits due to Tax Reform
(11)
25
Other non-cash income and expenses, net
21
4
Changes in working capital:
Decrease in accounts receivable and unbilled revenues
63
26
(Increase) in inventories
(17)
(7)
Decrease in margin deposits, net
11
4
(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(65)
(20)
Other working capital items, net
16
13
Other, net
(16)
(17)
Net cash provided by operating activities
314
338
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(271)
(266)
Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
7
6
Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
(5)
(5)
Other, net
(2)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(271)
(265)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
$
200
$
—
Payments on long-term debt
(300)
—
Issuance of commercial paper, net
17
—
Dividends paid
(65)
(61)
Other
(3)
(3)
Net cash used in financing activities
(151)
(64)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(108)
9
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
119
39
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
11
$
48
Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
60
$
58
Cash paid for income taxes
20
10
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Revenues (dollars in millions):
Retail:
Residential
$
205
45
%
$
207
46
%
Commercial
158
34
162
36
Industrial
50
11
39
9
Direct access
10
2
13
3
Subtotal
423
92
421
94
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
(2)
—
—
—
Other accrued (deferred) revenues, net
6
1
(10)
(2)
Total retail revenues
427
93
411
92
Wholesale revenues
16
3
24
5
Other operating revenues
17
4
14
3
Total revenues
$
460
100
%
$
449
100
%
Energy deliveries (MWh in thousands):
Retail:
Residential
1,526
29
%
1,612
29
%
Commercial
1,630
31
1,654
30
Industrial
802
15
717
13
Subtotal
3,958
75
3,983
72
Direct access:
Commercial
177
3
159
3
Industrial
360
7
342
6
Subtotal
537
10
501
9
Total retail energy deliveries
4,495
85
4,484
81
Wholesale energy deliveries
785
15
1,041
19
Total energy deliveries
5,280
100
%
5,525
100
%
Average number of retail customers:
Residential
777,564
88
%
771,608
88
%
Commercial
109,190
12
108,939
12
Industrial
192
—
205
—
Direct access
634
—
596
—
Total
887,580
100
%
881,348
100
%
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Sources of energy (MWh in thousands):
Generation:
Thermal:
Natural gas
1,150
23
%
828
16
%
Coal
378
8
421
8
Total thermal
1,528
31
1,249
24
Hydro
460
9
395
8
Wind
608
13
613
11
Total generation
2,596
53
2,257
43
Purchased power:
Term
1,919
39
2,384
45
Hydro
319
6
500
10
Wind
82
2
94
2
Total purchased power
2,320
47
2,978
57
Total system load
4,916
100
%
5,235
100
%
Less: wholesale sales
(785)
(1,041)
Retail load requirement
4,131
4,194
The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:
Heating Degree-days
Cooling Degree-days
2019
2018
Avg.
2019
2018
Avg.
April
312
338
376
—
9
2
May
109
89
198
28
34
21
June
46
44
79
74
73
65
Totals for the quarter
467
471
653
102
116
88
(Decrease)/increase from the 15-year average
(28)
%
(28)
%
16
%
32
%
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-announces-second-quarter-2019-results-300895541.html
SOURCE Portland General Company
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC
|
|