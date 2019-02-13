Portland General Electric : declares dividend

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 13, 2019, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 36.25 cents per share, unchanged from last quarter's dividend.

The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. Over the long term, PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 50 to 70 percent.

The dividend is payable on or before April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2019.

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving approximately 885,000 customers in 51 cities. For more than 125 years, PGE has been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With more than 2,900 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.

