Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Portland General Electric Company    POR

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Portland General Electric : declares dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 31, 2019, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) approved a quarterly common stock dividend of 38.5 cents per share, consistent with the first quarter of 2019.

The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term.

The dividend is payable on or before Oct. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 25, 2019. 

About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving approximately 888,000 customers in 51 cities. For 130 years, PGE has been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With more than 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.

Source: Portland General Company (POR)

Media Contact:
Andrea Platt
Corporate Communications
Phone: 503-464-7980

Investor Contact:
Chris Liddle
Investor Relations
Phone: 503-464-7458

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-declares-dividend-300894444.html

SOURCE Portland General Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC
06:16pPORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : declares dividend
PR
07/22PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : proposes clean energy, smart grid resource plan
PR
07/15PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : ambitious Smart Grid Test Bed launches
PR
07/02PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : schedules earnings release and conference call for F..
PR
06/24PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/19PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : New law will boost zero-emission vehicles in Oregon,..
PU
06/19PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : New law will boost zero-emission vehicles in Oregon,..
PR
06/05PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : New PGE Drive Change Fund to award $1.75 million in ..
PU
06/03NORTHWEST NATURAL : NW Natural Begins New Service to Supplement Renewable Energy
AQ
06/01PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : NW Natural Begins New Service to Supplement Renewabl..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group