Portland General Electric Company

News 
Press Releases

Portland General Electric : declares dividend

10/30/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 30, 2019, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) approved a quarterly common stock dividend of 38.5 cents per share, consistent with previous quarters this year.

The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term.

The dividend is payable on or before January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 26, 2019. 

About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving 892,000 customers in 51 cities. For 130 years, PGE has been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With more than 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.

Source: Portland General Company (POR)

Media Contact:
Andrea Platt
Corporate Communications
Phone: 503-464-7980

Investor Contact:
Chris Liddle
Investor Relations
Phone: 503-464-7458

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-declares-dividend-300948709.html

SOURCE Portland General Company


© PRNewswire 2019
