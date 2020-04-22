Portland General Electric : declares dividend

PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, 2020, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) met to review the 2020 annual dividend. The board approved a quarterly common stock dividend of 38.5 cents per share, consistent with past quarters.

The dividend declared reflects the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the current economic climate. The board will reevaluate the dividend quarterly through 2020 to determine if adjustments can be made to maintain consistency with PGE's targeted dividend growth rate of 5 to 7% over the long term.

The dividend is payable on or before July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2020.

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves 895,000 customers with a service area population of 1.9 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 13 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2019, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $4.7 million and volunteered 32,900 hours with more than 700 nonprofits annually across Oregon. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/cleanvision.

