PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (POR)
Portland General Electric : schedules earnings release and conference call for Friday, February 15

01/15/2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, February 15, 2019 to review its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results.

Portland General Electric's fourth quarter and full-year 2018 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on February 15. 

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president, finance, CFO and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director of investor relations and treasury.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on February 15 through 2 p.m. ET February 22. To access the recording, call (855) 859-2056 (toll-free US/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (international toll call) and enter access code 4999679.

About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a fully integrated energy company that serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in 51 cities in Oregon. For more than 125 years, PGE has been delivering safe, reliable energy to Oregonians. With more than 2,900 employees across the state, PGE is committed to building a cleaner, more efficient energy future. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. For more information visit PortlandGeneral.com.

For more information please contact:
Andrea Platt, PGE, 503-464-7980
After hours: 503-251-4099

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-friday-february-15-300778957.html

SOURCE Portland General Company


© PRNewswire 2019
