Porto Seguro : Investor News – Market Share Auto 04M18

Recently, the regulatory agency (Susep) has released Brazilian auto insurance results for April, 2018.

This year, the regulator changed the way of accounting, affecting earned premiums and expenses ratios.

The Initial Hiring Costs, which allowed an acceleration of earned premiums until December/2017, will be accrued as Deferred Acquisition Costs as of 1/1/2018, following the same appropriate system for the results according to the contract risk length (pro rata).

The consequence is a reduction of earned premiums, which led to an increase in loss ratio, other operational expenses and taxes. The exception is the G&A, which decreased mainly due to the offsetting of the equivalent part of the deferral, in order to balance the accounting. The impact in Porto Seguro is an increase of 2 p.p. in the loss ratio and a decrease of approximately 3 p.p. in G&A compared to the former rule.

Below the top players results:

AUTO - 4M18 vs. 4M17

Market Share Market Share (Var. p.p.) Premiums Growth

28,0% 0,4 9,7%

12,7% 0,1 8,7%

9,7% 1,1 22,5%

8,7% 0,1 9,4%

7,6% 1,0 23,7%

2,4% -1,3 -30,0%

- 8,1%

Insurer Porto Consolidated Porto Seguro + Itaú Auto¹ Mapfre + BB Bradesco Auto/RE Tokio Marine Azul Seguros Sulamérica HDI Liberty Allianz Sompo Seguros Zurich Market Insurer Porto Consolidated 27,3% 0,1 16,4% Porto Seguro + Itaú 19,2% -0,3 14,1% Mapfre + BB 13,1% 0,6 21,5% Bradesco Auto/RE 12,3% -0,2 13,9% Tokio Marine 9,0% 0,7 25,7% Azul Seguros 8,0% 0,4 22,2% Sulamérica 9,1% 0,6 24,4% HDI 7,8% -0,8 5,1% Liberty 7,6% 1,0 33,9% Allianz 4,8% 0,0 15,4% Sompo Seguros 2,3% -1,5 -29,6% Zurich 1,2% -0,1 8,1% Market 100,0% - 15,9% Loss Ratio Loss Ratio (Var. p.p.) 55,5% -2,6 54,7% -1,6 75,2% 6,2 63,8% -1,9 58,4% -4,0 57,6% -5,8 62,5% -6,8 72,1% -0,3 59,4% -3,2 66,6% -2,6 65,2% -6,6 72,6% -2,1 63,1% -2,0 AUTO - April 18 x April 17 Market Share Market Share (Var. p.p.) Premiums Growth Loss Ratio Loss Ratio (Var. p.p.) 55,4% 3,2 54,4% 5,3 67,4% 1,7 64,3% -2,0 56,4% -4,2 57,8% -2,6 64,0% -0,9 70,1% -0,4 63,3% 4,6 68,7% 2,4 67,8% 2,8 66,6% -3,3 62,5% 1,0

19,3%

-0,4 6,1%

10,7%

-1,0 -0,8%

8,8%

0,8 18,8%

8,6%

0,0 7,8%

5,1%

0,1 9,3%

1,4% -

0,0 9,9%

¹ The Company started in the fourth quarter of 2016 the plan for migrating the auto polices issues from Itaú Auto e Residência to Porto Seguro Cia Company, which is now operating the brands Porto Seguro and Itaú Auto. The migration is going to be done gradually aiming to improve processes and systems synergy preserving both brands.

