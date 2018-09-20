Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Portofino Resources Inc    PFFOF   CA73689L1085

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC (PFFOF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Portofino Executes Definitive Agreement - Hombre Muerto West Lithium Brine Project in Catamarca, Argentina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 06:40am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2018) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement with a private Argentine concession owner to acquire a 100% interest in the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Catamarca, Argentina. This agreement supersedes the agreement announced September 7, 2017.

The Hombre Muerto West project is comprised of two claim blocks totaling 1,804-hectares. It is located within the world-class, Salar del Hombre Muerto, where FMC Lithium is currently producing lithium carbonate and Galaxy Resources is developing its Sal de Vida project.

The Company recently completed a very successful surface sampling program that tested 18 sites within the claim blocks and returned Portofino's highest-grade brine assay to date of 1,031mg/L lithium. (News Release dated July 10-18)

David Tafel, CEO- Portofino, commented: "The execution of this agreement combined with the high-grade surface sample results enables the company to plan and implement the next stages of exploration which will include geophysical surveying and drilling."

To maintain its option, Portofino has agreed to pay the vendor (over a four-year period)- US$400,000 and issue 1,000,000 shares as follows:

  a) An initial US$15,000 deposit (paid)
  b) Within 30 days of execution of a definitive agreement-pay US$7,000
  c) Upon TSX-V Exchange approval- issue 100,000 shares
  d) By the first anniversary of TSX-V Exchange approval- issue 200,000 shares and pay US$14,000,
  e) By the 2nd anniversary of approval- issue 200,000 shares and pay US$44,000,
  f) By the 3rd anniversary- issue 500,000 shares and pay US$100,000,
  g) By the 4th anniversary- pay US$220,000.
     

The transaction is subject to TSX-V Exchange approval.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. The Company maintains an interest in several prospective lithium salar properties in Catamarca, Argentina.

On Behalf of the Board,

"David G. Tafel"
Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
CEO, Director
604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Company"). All forward- looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC
06:40aPortofino Executes Definitive Agreement - Hombre Muerto West Lithium Brine Pr..
NE
09/18Portofino Reports Sampling Results-Rio Grande Salar, Argentina
NE
09/12Portofino Executes Definitive Agreement for the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Brine ..
NE
07/10PORTOFINO REPORTS HIGH GRADE LITHIUM : Hombre Muerto Salar-Argentina
NE
05/23Portofino Receives Sampling Permits; Expands Exploration Programs to Three Ar..
NE
More news
Chart PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Portofino Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Geophry Tafel President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Jeremy Wright Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth A. Cawkell Director
Stephen J. Wilkinson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC0.00%0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-10.71%31 772
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%26 828
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%12 470
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-27.50%9 567
BOLIDEN AB-12.21%7 071
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.