PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC
Portofino Announces AGM Results

01/18/2019 | 05:05pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POT) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that all management resolutions proposed in the Management Proxy Circular were approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held Friday January 18, 2019, including:

  1. The number of Directors for the Company was set at three.
  2. The three members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Stephen J. Wilkinson and Kenneth A. Cawkell.
  3. Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.
  4. The Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers:

      Mr. David Tafel - Chief Executive Officer
      Mr. Jeremy Wright - Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
      Mr. Stephen Wilkinson- Chairman of the Audit Committee

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. The Company maintains an interest in several prospective lithium salar properties located within the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle" in Argentina.

On Behalf of the Board,

"David G. Tafel"
Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
CEO, Director
604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Company"). All forward- looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
