Portofino Completes Initial Sampling Program - Yergo Lithium Brine Project

04/03/2019

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2019) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POT) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an initial field exploration and sampling program at its recently acquired Yergo lithium brine project, located at the Aparejos Salar in the Province of Catamarca, Argentina.

The exploration program consisted of surface and near-surface brine sampling and geological mapping. A total of 25 locations across the property have been sampled. Hand augers were utilized to obtain 20 samples down to a depth of 1.5 meters and surface water samples from 5 sites were also obtained. Samples have been shipped to a certified laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis and results will be announced as soon as received.

The 2,932 Hectares Yergo Project encompasses the entire Aparejos Salar and is located in the southern part of the renowned "Lithium Triangle" within 15km of Neo Lithium Corp's advanced 3Q project. Photos from the recent work program can be viewed at: Portofino Resources - Yergo Project Gallery

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew J. Turner, B.Sc., P.Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is the Company's Geological Consultant and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. The Company maintains an interest in several prospective lithium salar properties located within the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle" in Catamarca, Argentina.

On Behalf of the Board,

"David G. Tafel"
Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
CEO, Director
604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Company"). All forward- looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43843


© Newsfilecorp 2019
