Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Portofino Resources Inc    POR   CA73689L2075

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC

(POR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 02/21 09:30:00 am
0.075 CAD   +7.14%
12:35aPortofino to Commence Geophysical Survey Hombre Muerto Salar-Argentina
NE
01/23Portofino Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement
NE
01/21PORTOFINO RESOURCES : Announces AGM Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portofino to Commence Geophysical Survey Hombre Muerto Salar-Argentina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 12:35am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POT) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the selection of a geophysical team that has been engaged to complete surveys at the Company's Hombre Muerto West Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located on the western side of the Salar del Hombre Muerto in the Catamarca Province of Argentina. The geophysical survey work is intended to follow up on encouraging Lithium (and Potassium) results achieved during last year's near-surface brine sampling program (see News Release - July 10, 2018). The geophysical program will help to define the extent of brines in the sub-surface at the Property, which will in turn be used to define targets for planned exploration drilling. The geophysical team is expected to mobilize to site in early March.

The Company's 2018 exploration program at the Hombre Muerto West Project comprised the collection of 18 near-surface brine samples that were submitted for geochemical analysis at the Alex Stewart Analytical Laboratory in Argentina. The best result from the 2018 brine sampling program was a sample that returned values of 1,031mg/L lithium (Li), 9,511 mg/L potassium (K) and 1,716 mg/L magnesium (Mg). The overall average of the eighteen analyses was 384.4 mg/L Li and 3,848.2 mg/L K. (News Release - July 10, 2018).

The Company also reports that it has engaged an experienced Argentine group (comprised of geologists, biologists, archeologist, and naturalists) to commence an Environmental Impact Study ("EIS") for the Hombre Muerto West Project. The study is required by the provincial government and will include discussions of the geological and hydrogeological characteristics of the Project area, the flora and fauna of the region, sites of historical value, climate, proposed work plans and proposed impact mitigation measures. The results of the 2018 near-surface brine sampling program will also be submitted to the provincial mining authorities as part of the EIS and to support other permit applications which are now underway.

Hombre Muerto West, Catamarca

Portofino has the right to acquire a 100% interest in 2 mineral concessions that comprise 1,804 hectares ("ha") located at the Salar del Hombre Muerto, where FMC Lithium is currently producing lithium carbonate at their Fenix Operation approximately 15km southeast of the Hombre Muerto West Project and where Galaxy Resources is currently developing its Sal de Vida project in the eastern part of the Salar.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew J. Turner, B.Sc., P.Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is the Company's Geological Consultant and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. The Company maintains an interest in several prospective lithium salar properties located within the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle" in Catamarca, Argentina.

On Behalf of the Board,

"David G. Tafel"
Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel
CEO, Director
604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Company"). All forward- looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43035


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC
12:35aPortofino to Commence Geophysical Survey Hombre Muerto Salar-Argentina
NE
01/23Portofino Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement
NE
01/21PORTOFINO RESOURCES : Announces AGM Results
AQ
01/18Portofino Announces AGM Results
NE
01/14PORTOFINO RE : Resources Increases Oversubscribed Private Placement
AQ
More news
Chart PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Portofino Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Geophry Tafel President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Jeremy Wright Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth A. Cawkell Independent Director
Stephen J. Wilkinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC275.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%34 193
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP17.61%27 976
CHINA MOLYBDENUM27.13%13 438
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.16.39%8 620
BOLIDEN31.19%7 370
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.