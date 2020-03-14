DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) securities between January 8, 2019 and February 26, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until March 16, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On January 9, 2020, Portola announced preliminary net revenues of only $28 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Portola attributed the result to a $5 million reserve adjustment for short-dated product, and flat quarter-over-quarter demand.

On this news, Portola's share price fell $9.98, or 40%, to close at $14.76 per share on January 10, 2020.

The complaint, filed on January 16, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Portola's internal control over financial reporting regarding reserve for product returns was not effective; (2) that Portola was shipping longer-dated product with 36-month shelf life; (3) that Portola had not established adequate reserve for returns of prior shipments of short-dated product; (4) that, as a result, Portola was reasonably likely to need to "catch up" on accounting for return reserves; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

