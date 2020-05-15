Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

05/15/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA)
Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Portola shareholders will receive $18.00 per share in cash. If you are a Portola shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-merger-alexion.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML)
Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Stemline shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash and one non-tradeable contingent value right that will entitle each holder to an additional $1.00 in cash per share upon completion of the first sale of ELZONRIS in any EU5 country after European Commission approval. If you are a Stemline shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/stemline-therapeutics-inc-stml-stock-merger-menarini-group/.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Quintana Energy Services Inc. shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLX common stock for each share of Quintana common stock. Upon closing, KLX and Quintana shareholders will own, respectively, approximately 59% and 41% of the equity of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a KLX shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/klx-energy-services-holdings-inc-stock-klxe-merger-quintana/.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI)
Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Mobile Mini shareholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot Corporation common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock. If you are a Mobile Mini shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mobile-mini-inc-mini-stock-merger-willscot-corporation/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com   
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-whether-the-following-mergers-are-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301060211.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
