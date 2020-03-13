PORTOLA 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - PTLA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until March 16, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PTLA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 8, 2019 and February 26, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Portola and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On January 9, 2020, the Company disclosed preliminary net revenues for 4Q2019 significantly below analysts’ consensus estimates due to falling demand for its lead product, Andrexxa, and that it was taking a substantial charge of $5 million for unused and returned product previously recognized as revenue. On this news, the price of Portola’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Paul Hayden, et al. v. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., 20-cv-00367.

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

