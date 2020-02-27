PTLA INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of a Filing Deadline in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against the Company

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Portola" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTLA) between May 8, 2019 and January 9, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Portola’s internal control over financial reporting regarding reserve for product returns was not effective; (2) that Portola was shipping longer-dated product with 36-month shelf life; (3) that Portola had not established adequate reserve for returns of prior shipments of short-dated product; (4) that, as a result, Portola was reasonably likely to need to catch up on accounting for return reserves; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 9, 2020, Portola announced preliminary net revenues of only $28 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Portola attributed the result to a $5 million reserve adjustment for short-dated product and flat quarter-over-quarter demand.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.98, or approximately 40% to close at $14.76 per share on January 10, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

