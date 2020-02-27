Log in
PTLA INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of a Filing Deadline in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against the Company

02/27/2020

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Portola" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTLA) between May 8, 2019 and January 9, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Portola securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Portola Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Portola’s internal control over financial reporting regarding reserve for product returns was not effective; (2) that Portola was shipping longer-dated product with 36-month shelf life; (3) that Portola had not established adequate reserve for returns of prior shipments of short-dated product; (4) that, as a result, Portola was reasonably likely to need to catch up on accounting for return reserves; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 9, 2020, Portola announced preliminary net revenues of only $28 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Portola attributed the result to a $5 million reserve adjustment for short-dated product and flat quarter-over-quarter demand.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.98, or approximately 40% to close at $14.76 per share on January 10, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased Portola securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/portolapharmaceuticalsinc-ptla-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-239/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 174 M
EBIT 2020 -191 M
Net income 2020 -231 M
Finance 2020 0,00 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,45x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,53x
EV / Sales2020 5,60x
EV / Sales2021 3,09x
Capitalization 974 M
