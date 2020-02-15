Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    PTLA

PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PTLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portola Pharmaceuticals : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Important March 16th Deadline in Securities Class Action – PTLA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 03:01pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) between May 8, 2019 and January 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 16, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Portola investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Portola class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1758.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the six month shelf life of the short-dated Andexxa caused Portola to face a significant risk of returns from customers due to expiration before use; (2) Portola was shifting to a longer-dated Andexxa version with a shelf life of up to 36 months to exchange with short-dated versions at no cost to customers but at significant expense to the Company; (3) Portola had not established adequate reserves for returns; (4) because of utilization reviews, financially strapped hospitals and healthcare organizations were curtailing usage of Andexxa in order to make more efficient use of their budgets; (5) certain distributors were cutting back on orders of Andexxa as they were awash with inventory of Andexxa; (6) as a result, Portola was reasonably likely to need to “catch up” on accounting for return reserves; and (7) therefore, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1758.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS, I
03:01pPORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds Portola Pharma..
BU
02/13PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financia..
AQ
02/12PORTOLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
02/12PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financia..
PR
02/11SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions ..
PR
02/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ..
BU
02/06PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS : Wolf Haldenstein Reminds Investors In Portola Pharmace..
PR
02/03WEISSLAW LLP : Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investiga..
PR
02/03PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Rajiv Patni, M.D., as Executive Vice Presiden..
PR
01/31PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Portola Pharmaceuti..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 117 M
EBIT 2019 -231 M
Net income 2019 -263 M
Finance 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,70x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,23x
EV / Sales2019 7,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,02x
Capitalization 1 062 M
Chart PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 23,33  $
Last Close Price 13,65  $
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Garland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hollings Chase Renton Chairman
Mardi C. Dier CFO, Chief Business Officer & Executive VP
Pamela B. Conley Senior Vice President-Research
Glenn Brame Chief Technical Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-42.84%1 062
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.35%31 599
LONZA GROUP18.60%31 532
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 425
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.3.33%20 339
INCYTE CORPORATION-10.16%17 006
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group