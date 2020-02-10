Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

02/10/2020 | 03:43pm EST

Shareholders Rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 5, 2019 and January 9, 2020. Portola Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes treatments for thrombosis and other hematologic diseases.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Portola's misconduct, click here.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, Portola had issued a series of misleading statements that failed to disclose that Portola's internal control over financial reporting for reserve product returns was not effective. Specifically, the Company was shipping longer-dated product with 36-month shelf life without establishing adequate reserve for returns of prior shipments of short-dated product, which created a need for Portola to "catch up" on accounting for return reserves. As a result, on January 9, 2020, Portola announced preliminary net revenues of only $28 million for fourth quarter of 2019, citing a $5 million reserve adjustment for short-dated product and flat quarter-over-quarter demand for the disappointing financials. On this news, the Company's share price fell $9.98 per share, or approximately 40%, to close at $14.76. The stock continues to decline.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 117 M
EBIT 2019 -231 M
Net income 2019 -263 M
Finance 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,56x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,08x
EV / Sales2019 7,49x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
Capitalization 1 023 M
Technical analysis trends PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 23,33  $
Last Close Price 13,15  $
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 77,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Garland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hollings Chase Renton Chairman
Mardi C. Dier CFO, Chief Business Officer & Executive VP
Pamela B. Conley Senior Vice President-Research
Glenn Brame Chief Technical Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-44.93%1 005
LONZA GROUP13.99%30 777
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.61%30 464
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.2.76%18 830
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 712
INCYTE CORPORATION-15.09%15 754
