Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
03/01/2019 | 08:06am EST
– Fourth Quarter Andexxa® Revenues of $14.0 Million; Third Consecutive Quarter of Strong Revenues –
– Received Positive CHMP Opinion on Ondexxya™; European Commission Decision Anticipated in Early May –
– Signed $125 Million Loan Agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners and Athyrium Capital Management –
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: PTLA) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and provided a corporate update.
“Today’s positive opinion on Ondexxya™ from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) builds upon the momentum established in 2018, which included the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of our breakthrough-designated, Factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent Andexxa®, followed by three consecutive quarters of strong revenues and the approval of our Generation 2 manufacturing process. We also continued the build-out of our experienced leadership team and advanced our Syk/JAK inhibitor cerdulatinib,” said Scott Garland, Portola’s president and chief executive officer. “With the full commercial launch of Andexxa now underway in the United States, the pending approval from the European Commission anticipated in early May, and the further extension of our cash runway, we look forward to continuing our positive momentum through 2019.”
Quarter Ending Dec. 31, 2018 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $15.3 million, compared with $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. This includes $14.0 million in net product revenues from Andexxa sales, $35 thousand in revenues from Bevyxxa® sales and $1.2 million in collaboration and license revenues. Total revenues for the full year 2018 were $40.1 million, compared with $22.5 million for the full year 2017. Please see the tables at the end of this press release for a detailed breakdown of revenues.
Net loss attributable to Portola, according to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), was $88.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, or $1.34 net loss per share, compared with a net loss of $91.8 million, or $1.41 net loss per share, for the same period in 2017. Net loss for the full year 2018 was $350.2 million, or $5.31 net loss per share, compared with a net loss of $286.1 million, or $4.81 net loss per share, for the full year 2017. This includes the effect of two charges taken in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to the FDA approval for the Company’s Gen 2 manufacturing process. The first is a $9.2 million charge associated with the valuation of the Company equity that will be issued to Lonza, our Andexxa Gen 2 manufacturer (“manufacturing site charge”), and the second is a $10.3 million charge associated with the Andexxa Gen 1 product as hospitals transition to the Gen 2 product (“Gen 1 supply charge”).
Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $69.0 million, or a non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share of $1.04. For the full year 2018, non-GAAP net loss was $330.7 million, or non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share of $5.01. Non-GAAP net loss and loss per share have been adjusted to remove the manufacturing site charge and the Gen 1 supply charge. Please see the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release for more details.
Cash, cash equivalents and investments at December 31, 2018 totaled $317.0 million, compared with $534.2 million as of December 31, 2017.
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $102.5 million, compared with $95.7 million for the same period in 2017. Total operating expenses for the full year 2018 were $385.5 million, compared with $295.2 million for the full year 2017. This year-over-year increase was driven by the Company’s Gen 2 manufacturing expenses, the build-out of the Company’s field force, as well as the two charges outlined above in the fourth quarter.
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, which excludes the two charges outlined above, were $83.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $365.9 million for the full year 2018. Please see the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures table at the end of this release for more details.
Stock-based compensation expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $19.8 million, compared with $10.9 million for the same period in 2017. Stock-based compensation expense for the full year 2018 was $55.4 million, compared with $43.3 million for the full year 2017. This year-over-year increase was driven mainly by the manufacturing site charge.
Cost of Sales (COS) for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $12.4 million, compared to $260 thousand for the same period in 2017. COS for the full year 2018 were $18.1 million, compared to $415 thousand for the same period in 2017. This year-over-year increase was driven by the launches of Andexxa and Bevyxxa, and the Gen 1 supply charge.
Research and development (R&D) expenses were $49.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $68.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was driven primarily by the timing of manufacturing costs for Andexxa Gen 2 campaigns. R&D expenses were $216.2 million for the full year 2018, compared with $203.7 million for the full year 2017. This year-over-year increase was driven by expenses related to Andexxa Gen 2 manufacturing.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $40.6 million, compared with $26.9 million for the same period in 2017. SG&A expenses for the full year 2018 were $151.2 million, compared with $91.1 million for the full year 2017. These increases were driven by the hiring of the Company’s field force to support the launches of Andexxa and Bevyxxa.
2019 Annual Financial Guidance For the fiscal year 2019, Portola expects total R&D expenses to be between $125 million and $140 million, including stock-based compensation of approximately $22 million. Portola expects total SG&A expenses to be between $200 million and $215 million, including stock-based compensation expenses of approximately $36 million. These operating expenses are primarily for ongoing clinical trials, potential label enhancing studies for Andexxa, and support for the commercial launch of Andexxa in the U.S and launch activities in Europe.
Recent Achievements and Events
Received positive opinion on Ondexxya from CHMP.
Signed $125 million loan agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners and Athyrium Capital Management.
Published full ANNEXA-4 study results in The New England Journal of Medicine following presentation of results at the International Stroke Conference (ISC) 2019.
Appointed 30+-year industry veteran Sheldon Koenig as chief commercial officer.
Completed cerdulatinib end-of-phase-2 meeting, which provided guidance on regulatory pathway for a peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) registrational study that is anticipated to begin by year-end.
Initiated broad U.S. launch of Andexxa following FDA approval of Gen 2 supply, and expanded sales force by approximately 40 representatives.
Upcoming Milestones
Anticipated receipt of C-code from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, allowing hospitals an additional reimbursement pathway for Andexxa.
European Commission decision on the marketing authorization application for Ondexxya expected in early May 2019.
Initiate discussions with the FDA on a number of potential label expansion opportunities including the addition of the ANNEXA-4 efficacy data, the inclusion of edoxaban and enoxaparin, and the potential initiation of a study in urgent surgery.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release and the reconciliation table included herein include non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share and non-GAAP operating expenses. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding the company’s financial condition and results of operations. When viewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company’s ongoing operating performance and are better able to compare the Company’s performance between periods. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those that the Company uses as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying table entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
(In thousands, except per share data)
GAAP Amount
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Non-GAAP Amount
(In thousands, except per share data)
GAAP Amount
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Non-GAAP Amount
Product revenue, net
$
14,070
-
$
14,070
Product revenue, net
$
24,117
-
$
24,117
Collaboration and license revenue
1,228
-
1,228
Collaboration and license revenue
16,013
-
16,013
Total revenues
15,298
-
15,298
Total revenues
40,130
-
40,130
Cost of sales
12,401
(10,311
)
2,090
Cost of sales
18,081
(10,311
)
7,770
Research and development
49,461
(9,201
)
40,260
Research and development
216,205
(9,201
)
207,004
Selling, general and administrative
40,617
-
40,617
Selling, general and administrative
151,164
-
151,164
Total operating expenses
102,479
(19,511
)
82,968
Total operating expenses
385,450
(19,511
)
365,939
Net loss attributable to Portola
$
(88,548
)
19,511
$
(69,037
)
Net loss attributable to Portola
$
(350,223
)
19,511
$
(330,712
)
Net loss per share (basic/diluted)
$
(1.33
)
$
0.29
$
(1.04
)
Net loss per share (basic/diluted)
$
(5.31
)
$
0.30
$
(5.01
)
Shares used to compute loss per share
66,497,034
66,497,034
Shares used to compute loss per share
66,017,330
66,017,330
Notes: Non-GAAP adjustments consist of: (1) A $9.2 million charge associated with the valuation of the Company equity that will be issued to Lonza, our Andexxa Gen 2 manufacturer, and (2) a $10.3 million charge associated with our Andexxa Gen 1 product as we transition hospitals to Gen 2 product, following approval on December 31, 2018.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Product revenue, net
$
14,070
$ —
$
24,117
$ —
Collaboration and license revenue
1,228
9,803
16,013
22,546
Total revenues
15,298
9,803
40,130
22,546
Operating expenses:
Cost of Sales
12,401
260
18,081
415
Research and development
49,461
68,491
216,205
203,701
Selling, general and administrative
40,617
26,903
151,164
91,109
Total operating expenses
102,479
95,654
385,450
295,225
Loss from operations
(87,181
)
(85,851
)
(345,320
)
(272,679
)
Interest and other income (expense), net
4,393
(2,290
)
13,516
(1,338
)
Interest expense
(6,098
)
(3,360
)
(18,740
)
(11,603
)
Net loss
(88,886
)
(91,501
)
(350,544
)
(285,620
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (SRX Cardio)
338
(280
)
321
(470
)
Net loss attributable to Portola
$
(88,548
)
$
(91,781
)
$
(350,223
)
$
(286,090
)
Net loss per share attributable to Portola common stockholders:
Basic and diluted
$
(1.34
)
$
(1.41
)
$
(5.31
)
$
(4.81
)
Shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Portola common stockholders:
Basic and diluted
66,497,034
65,260,653
66,017,330
59,508,156
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cash, cash equivalents and investments
$
316,964
$
534,233
Trade and other receivables, net
5,849
3,750
Unbilled - collaboration and license revenue
9,880
-
Inventories
7,873
1,099
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,699
9,744
Total current assets
353,327
477,923
Property and equipment, net
5,236
5,217
Intangible assets
7,279
7,851
Prepaid and other long-term assets
20,577
9,609
Total assets
386,419
571,676
Accounts payable
13,215
9,304
Accrued compensation and other liabilities
22,310
15,078
Accrued research and development
19,831
44,973
Deferred revenue (current portion and long-term)
6,335
29,967
Current portion of notes payable and long term debt
11,802
-
Total current liabilities
69,005
80,524
Notes payable, less current portion
48,298
50,565
Long term debt, less current portion
155,256
54,251
Long term obligation to collaborator, less current portion
6,881
8,000
Total liabilities
295,852
222,183
Total Portola stockholders’ equity
88,401
346,866
Noncontrolling interest (SRX Cardio)
2,166
2,627
Total stockholders’ equity
90,567
349,493
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
386,419
571,676
About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Portola Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The Company’s two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], the first and only antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban or apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding, and Bevyxxa® (betrixaban), the first and only oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a Syk/JAK inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers.
Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, our intention to conduct a broad commercial launch of Andexxa in the United States and increase patient access to Andexxa, obtain regulatory approvals in Europe, advance development of cerdulatinib and anticipated events discussed under the caption “Upcoming Milestones.” Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the risk that physicians, patients and payers may not see the benefits of utilizing our products for the indications for which they are approved; our ability to continue to manufacture our products and to expand approved manufacturing facilities; the possibility of unfavorable results from additional clinical trials involving Andexxa; the risk that the EC may not approve Andexxa in the currently anticipated timelines or at all, and that any marketing approvals or reimbursement limitations may have significant limitations on its use; the risk that we may not obtain additional regulatory approvals necessary to expand approved indications for Andexxa; our expectation that we will incur losses for the foreseeable future and will need additional funds to finance our operations; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses and capital requirements; our ability to successfully build a hospital-based sales force and commercial infrastructure; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; and our ability to retain key scientific or management personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent quarterly or annual report filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.