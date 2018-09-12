U.S. FDA Assigns PDUFA Date to Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Prior Approval Supplement for the Large-Scale Generation 2 Andexxa Process

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq:PTLA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged receipt of the Company’s Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) filing for the large-scale Generation 2 manufacturing process for Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo]. The PAS has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of December 31, 2018. If accepted and approved, the PAS will allow for the broad commercial launch of Andexxa in the United States.



Andexxa received both U.S. Orphan Drug and FDA Breakthrough Therapy designations, and was approved on May 3, 2018 under the FDA's Accelerated Approval pathway. It is the first and only antidote indicated for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban, when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The Company’s two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], the first and only antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding, and Bevyxxa® (betrixaban), the first and only oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a Syk/JAK inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timelines for regulatory review of our PAS and our ability to supply a broad commercial launch of Andexxa in the United States. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the risk that the FDA may not accept our PAS for review, may not approve our PAS on anticipated timelines, or at all, and the risk that the FDA may require additional data before approving our Generation 2 manufacturing process; the risk that physicians, patients and payers may not see the benefits of utilizing Andexxa or Bevyxxa for the indications which they are approved; our ability to continue to manufacture our products and to expand approved manufacturing facilities; the possibility of unfavorable results from additional clinical trials involving Andexxa; the risk that the EMA may not approve Andexxa in the currently anticipated timelines or at all, and that any marketing approvals or reimbursement limitations may have significant limitations on its use; the risk that we may not obtain additional regulatory approvals necessary to expand approved indications for Andexxa; our expectation that we will incur losses for the foreseeable future and will need additional funds to finance our operations; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses and capital requirements; our ability to successfully build a hospital-based sales force and commercial infrastructure; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; and our ability to retain key scientific or management personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.