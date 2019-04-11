Porvair : AGM resolutions

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11 April 2019

AGM resolutions

Porvair plc, the specialist filtration and environmental technology group, today announces that all resolutions proposed at today's Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority.

An analysis of the voting is available in the AGM section of the Porvair website.

For further information, please contact:

Porvair plc 01553 765 500 Ben Stocks, Chief Executive Chris Tyler, Group Finance Director Buchanan Communications 0207 466 5000 Charles Ryland / Stephanie Watson

Notes to Editors

Porvair is a group of specialist filtration and environmental technology businesses. Its businesses design and manufacture a range of bespoke consumable filtration products that are used in a range of niche filtration markets. Its principal markets are aviation, energy and industrial process, environmental laboratories and non-ferrous metals.