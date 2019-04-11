Log in
PORVAIR PLC

(PRV)
04/11 10:17:47 am
548 GBp   +2.62%
10:28aPORVAIR : AGM resolutions
PU
02:20aPORVAIR : AGM Trading Update
PU
01/28PORVAIR : Results for the year ended 30 November 2018
PU
Porvair : AGM resolutions

0
04/11/2019 | 10:28am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11 April 2019

AGM resolutions

Porvair plc, the specialist filtration and environmental technology group, today announces that all resolutions proposed at today's Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority.

An analysis of the voting is available in the AGM section of the Porvair website.

For further information, please contact:

Porvair plc

01553 765 500

Ben Stocks, Chief Executive

Chris Tyler, Group Finance Director

Buchanan Communications

0207 466 5000

Charles Ryland / Stephanie Watson

Notes to Editors

Porvair is a group of specialist filtration and environmental technology businesses. Its businesses design and manufacture a range of bespoke consumable filtration products that are used in a range of niche filtration markets. Its principal markets are aviation, energy and industrial process, environmental laboratories and non-ferrous metals.

Disclaimer

Porvair plc published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 14:27:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 136 M
EBIT 2019 15,2 M
Net income 2019 10,2 M
Finance 2019 11,0 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 23,42
P/E ratio 2020 22,25
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 245 M
Chart PORVAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Porvair plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORVAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Denys William Stocks Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Edward Nicholas Chairman
Christopher Patric Tyler Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Paul David Dean Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORVAIR PLC28.83%321
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.18.39%6 602
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD29.46%2 093
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP34.69%1 476
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.14.37%270
LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC44.34%145
