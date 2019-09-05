Log in
PORVAIR PLC

(PRV)
09/04 11:35:07 am
566 GBp   -2.41%
Porvair : Acquisition of Dahlman Industrial Group B.V.

09/05/2019 | 02:17am EDT

For immediate release 5 September 2019

Porvair plc ('Porvair' or 'The Group')

Acquisition of Dahlman Industrial Group B.V.

Porvair, the specialist filtration and environmental technologies group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dahlman Industrial Group B. V. ('Royal Dahlman'), a Dutch industrial filtration business, trading as Royal Dahlman, for a total cash consideration of €7.75 million.

The Group acquired 100 per cent of the share capital of Royal Dahlman, which reported revenue of €14.2 million in the year ended 31 December 2018.

Royal Dahlman is based in Maassluis and Elsloo and specialises in industrial filtration with particular expertise in petrochemical filtration engineering.

Royal Dahlman will continue to operate from its existing premises and will be integrated into the Group's Aerospace & Industrial division. It is expected to be earnings accretive following integration in 2020.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ben Stocks, Chief Executive, said:

Royal Dahlman brings engineering expertise in petrochemical emissions control applications where regulations are expected to tighten. It also has excellent routes to market in Benelux and Northern Europe for industrial filtration through which the combined business can offer a much wider product range. Royal Dahlman has a strong and experienced management team who will lead the Group's expansion in Europe.

Market Abuse Regime

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Porvair to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For more information, contact:

Porvair plc

Ben Stocks, Chief Executive

01553 765 500

Chris Tyler, Group Finance Director

01553 765 500

Buchanan Communications

0207 466 5000

Charles Ryland /Stephanie Watson

Notes to Editors

Porvair is a group of specialist filtration, separation and environmental technologies businesses. Its products are used in a range of niche filtration and separation markets, and are derived from its expertise in the design and manufacture of filtration and separation systems. It is organised into three divisions: Aerospace & Industrial; Laboratory; and Metal Melt Quality.

Disclaimer

Porvair plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:16:07 UTC
