Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Porvair plc    PRV   GB0006963689

PORVAIR PLC

(PRV)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/05 11:35:09 am
540 GBp   --.--%
02:08aPORVAIR : Trading Update
PU
05/02PORVAIR PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/11PORVAIR : AGM resolutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Porvair : Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:08am EDT

For immediate release 6 June 2019

Porvair plc

('Porvair' or the 'Group')

Trading update

Porvair, the specialist filtration and environmental technologies Group, today issues a trading update for the six months ended 31 May 2019.

Porvair has continued to trade well, delivering revenue growth of 20% in the period. Profit for the period and earnings per share are expected to be ahead of the prior year and trading is in line with management's expectations. Net cash at 31 May 2019 was just over £3 million after investing around £3 million in capital expenditure and acquisitions in the period.

The Group interim results will be announced on Monday 24 June 2019. An analyst briefing will be held at 9.30 a.m. that day at Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN.

For further information, please contact:

Porvair plc

01553 765 500

Ben Stocks, Chief Executive

Chris Tyler, Group Finance Director

Buchanan Communications

0207 466 5000

Charles Ryland / Stephanie Watson

Notes to Editors

Porvair is a group of specialist filtration, separation and environmental technologies businesses. Its products are used in a range of niche filtration and separation markets and are derived from its expertise in the design and manufacture of filtration and separation systems. It is organised into three divisions: Aerospace & Industrial; Laboratory; and Metal Melt Quality.

Disclaimer

Porvair plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PORVAIR PLC
02:08aPORVAIR : Trading Update
PU
05/02PORVAIR PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/11PORVAIR : AGM resolutions
PU
04/11PORVAIR : AGM Trading Update
PU
01/28PORVAIR : Results for the year ended 30 November 2018
PU
2018PORVAIR : Pre-close trading update
PU
2018PORVAIR : Nine months trading update
PU
2018PORVAIR : Director's Shareholding
PU
2018PORVAIR PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018PORVAIR : Half Yearly Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 136 M
EBIT 2019 15,2 M
Net income 2019 10,2 M
Finance 2019 11,0 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 23,68
P/E ratio 2020 22,50
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 248 M
Chart PORVAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Porvair plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORVAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,77  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Denys William Stocks Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Edward Nicholas Chairman
Christopher Patric Tyler Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Paul David Dean Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORVAIR PLC30.28%314
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.12.28%6 196
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD21.77%1 873
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP32.40%1 341
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.40.00%322
LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC78.10%211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About