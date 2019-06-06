Porvair : Trading Update

For immediate release 6 June 2019

Porvair plc

('Porvair' or the 'Group')

Trading update

Porvair, the specialist filtration and environmental technologies Group, today issues a trading update for the six months ended 31 May 2019.

Porvair has continued to trade well, delivering revenue growth of 20% in the period. Profit for the period and earnings per share are expected to be ahead of the prior year and trading is in line with management's expectations. Net cash at 31 May 2019 was just over £3 million after investing around £3 million in capital expenditure and acquisitions in the period.

The Group interim results will be announced on Monday 24 June 2019. An analyst briefing will be held at 9.30 a.m. that day at Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN.

For further information, please contact:

Porvair plc 01553 765 500 Ben Stocks, Chief Executive Chris Tyler, Group Finance Director Buchanan Communications 0207 466 5000 Charles Ryland / Stephanie Watson

Notes to Editors

Porvair is a group of specialist filtration, separation and environmental technologies businesses. Its products are used in a range of niche filtration and separation markets and are derived from its expertise in the design and manufacture of filtration and separation systems. It is organised into three divisions: Aerospace & Industrial; Laboratory; and Metal Melt Quality.