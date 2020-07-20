Log in
Exclusive: Mexico eager to lure firms from Asia under new trade deal

07/20/2020 | 11:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Graciela Marquez and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross take part in a meeting in Mexico City

Mexico has spoken to a host of foreign companies, particularly steelmakers, in an effort to lure business from Asia to capitalize on a new North American trade deal, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Monday.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) took effect at the beginning of this month, replacing its quarter-century-old predecessor, as the coronavirus pandemic wallops the global economy and international trade.

The new deal includes tougher content rules both for autos and steel and aluminum than when the North American Free Trade Agreement was launched in 1994.

"In steel we see the biggest opportunity," Marquez, a Harvard-trained economist, told Reuters in an interview. "We want to show these companies the opportunities that open up with this increase in regional content requirements."

Marquez said the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has held talks with foreign steelmakers, including South Korea's POSCO, Japan's Nippon Steel Corp and Mitsubishi Corp and Ternium, about investing in Mexico to produce steel for the auto sector.

She said there is a possibility foreign steelmakers could partner with or take a stake in Mexico's Altos Hornos de Mexico. A spokesman said the Mexican company is not currently in talks.

None of the other steelmakers immediately responded to requests for comment.

Considering Mexico's diverse manufacturing base, Marquez said the government was interested in attracting a range of companies from across the globe.

She said the government also would seek to speak with Apple and other U.S. firms about relocating their supply chain to Mexico.

Retelling a recent conversation with Lopez Obrador, Marquez said she pointed to the cellphone she was holding in her hand and said, "These phones don't have to be produced in China, ... there is an enormous opportunity to produce them" in Mexico.

The government is looking to attract North American and European firms producing in China, Singapore and Vietnam.

Marquez said the new trade deal came into force at a "critical" juncture for both the Mexican and the global economy and that it could help Latin America's second-largest country recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Stefanie Eschenbacher and Anthony Esposito
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.11% 393.43 Delayed Quote.33.98%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.24% 2309.5 End-of-day quote.-20.36%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -1.05% 1037 End-of-day quote.-37.30%
POSCO 0.54% 187500 End-of-day quote.-20.72%
TERNIUM S.A. -1.22% 14.56 Delayed Quote.-33.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 58 191 B 48,6 B 48,6 B
Net income 2020 1 103 B 0,92 B 0,92 B
Net Debt 2020 8 950 B 7,47 B 7,47 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 4,60%
Capitalization 14 933 B 12 419 M 12 469 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 257x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 236 535,71 KRW
Last Close Price 187 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeong-Woo Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Hag-Dong Kim Director & Senior Executive Vice President
Tak Jeong Director, Senior EVP & Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO-20.72%12 329
ARCELORMITTAL-34.92%12 712
NUCOR-27.68%12 425
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-37.30%9 008
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-8.70%5 925
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-22.21%5 639
