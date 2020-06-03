Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  POSCO    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06/02
189000 KRW   +3.56%
01:45aMISSION POSCO : Deliver COVID-19 Quarantine Supplies!
PU
06/02POSCO : Uses Steel Slag to Create a Sea Forest and Save the Marine Ecosystem
PU
06/01POSCO : New Growth Engine, Secondary Battery Materials
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mission POSCO: Deliver COVID-19 Quarantine Supplies!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 01:45am EDT

POSCO has successfully provided COVID-19 quarantine supplies to its overseas subsidiaries whose countries heavily suffer from the outbreak of COVID-19. POSCO delivered quarantine supplies, including masks, from South Korea to different parts of the world such as China, India, South-east Asia, Middle-east, Americas and even Africa. This task was to secure workplace health and safety not only for POSCO employees and their family members but also for partners and local contractors.

Click the image and find out more about POSCO overseas affiliates.

However, with closed borders and flights canceled, how could POSCO deliver face masks to its overseas subsidiaries? POSCO Newsroom looked into the details of this seemingly impossible mission.

CASE1. Indonesia
POSCO Group shipped 100,000 USD worth of COVID-19 test kits and relief supplies as well as 900,000 USD worth of face masks to Indonesia where PT.Krakatau POSCO (PT.KP) is located. The supplies helped in quarantine activities carried out by local communities and governments. The employees at PT.KP joined forces and took preventive measures against the COVID-19. As a result, PT.KP was able to continuously operate its plant without closing its facilities at all.

Irfan Afandi, the chairman of the labor union of PT.KP, expressed his thanks to POSCO CEO Jeong-Woo Choi through a letter describing how the face masks from the headquarter were well-distributed to all PT.KP employees and also to partner companies. He on behalf of all employees at PT.KP, also mentioned that all employees were deeply moved because the company supplied masks for their family members as well.

▲ The letter from Irfan Afandi (the chairman of the labor union of PT.KP)

Other than PT.KP, there are a total of nine POSCO Group companies expanding their businesses in Indonesia, including POSCO International's PT. Bio Inti Agrindo (Palm oil farm) and PT.POSCO-Indonesia Inti (PT.PII), a Jakarta-based trading company.

The first death from COVID-19 in Brazil occurred in March. At that time, POSCO headquarters in Korea had already decided to provide face masks to all employees working at local business entities, business partners, and contractors, as well as all of their family members, and was striving to secure the supplies.

CASE2. Brazil
Must reach faster than the virus!
The first death from COVID-19 in Brazil occurred in March. At that time, POSCO headquarters in Korea had already decided to provide face masks to all employees and families, including group companies, partners, and joint ventures, as well as overseas subsidiaries, and was focusing on securing the supplies.

It was a race against time. With COVID-19 spreading rapidly since the beginning of April, acquiring new face masks was a difficult task, and employees in Brazil were using disposable masks for a week. While POSCO and POSCO ICT run offices in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo respectively, many employees from POSCO, POSCO E&C, and POSCO ICT are working at CSP(Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém), a joint steel company in Brazil. POSCO secured more than 10,000 face masks for all employees and their family members including those from Dongkuk Steel, a business partner in CSP, and shipped them via air on April 14.

The masks arrived at Miami Airport, U.S. on April 15, but faced another challenge. All flights to Brazil had been canceled. POSCO decided to deliver them by land transport - traveling 14.887 km from Miami to Fortaleza, Brazil.

Transporting 14,887 km: from Miami to Fortaleza
To safely transport the mask, POSCO quickly contacted the most reliable company in the region. The specially packed face masks traveled through Miami, Panama, and Colombia, and reached its final destination, Fortaleza. After going through three days of the complicated customs clearance process, they were finally handed over to CSP on April 25. Three days after the arrival of the masks, the number of deaths in Brazil reached 5,000 and exceeded 10,000 on May 9. As of June 2, the toll stands at 30,000.

A CSP employee, who received the mask, expressed his gratitude on PBN, POSCO's internal broadcasting station. 'We appreciate all the efforts POSCO has put into providing the face masks - not just for the employees but also for the whole family.', he said.

CASE3. India
New confirmed case occurs at airport customs, delivery delayed for 15 days.
In India, strong preventive measures were being taken due to the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of the country. In fact economic activity was paralyzed across the country. The number of airline flights decreased dramatically, including road closures, making it difficult to secure flights. POSCO managed to secure a flight but faced another challenge - customs. The multi-use face masks needed a guarantee from the local government, stating that they were relief goods. POSCO resolved the issue by closely cooperating with the customs and local government. Just when all seemed to go fine, a new COVID-19 confirmed case occurred in the airport customs. The entire airport was shut down, and the face masks were retained there for 15 days. After overcoming these series of challenges, the airport was reopened, and delivery resumed. The face masks arrived safely to the Indian subsidiary on May 8.

CASE4. Europe
Drilling through closed borders, into Europe.
The virus is on a rapid spread in Europe, especially in Italy and Spain. In the case of Italy, all borders of the country were closed, and all businesses faced temporary closure, except for essential industries. In this situation, POSCO-ITPC, a local processing center, urgently requested face masks. Although all borders were closed, fortunately, cargo planes from Korea were operated once a week. After several requests, POSCO succeeded in shipping the goods to Italy.

'Getting certification is nearly impossible if there's no record of export to Europe.'
For other European countries, getting certification required for customs clearance was a major issue. The face masks were already exported to the U.S. and Hong Kong, but it had no record of exports to Europe, making it difficult to get a certification. It seemed that the procedure would take several months, However, acknowledging the urgent matter, the local customs finally accepted POSCO's request in the end. At last, the face masks were delivered to various parts of Europe, including Germany, Belgium, France, Poland, and Slovakia.

What kind of face masks were delivered to POSCO Overseas employees?

▲ Multi-use face masks that were shipped to the POSCO E&C office in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Under the pharmaceutical law, face masks are designated as non-medical products and thus approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). There are two types of face masks: a surgical mask is one and respirators (anti-dust masks) the other. The MFDS restricted exports of two types of masks that have a KF certification (respirators), so POSCO secured multi-use masks that are as efficient as KF94 masks and distributed them to all employees both in Korea and abroad. The multi-use masks made with new copper materials have an antibacterial effect. They can be reused up to three months, and are able to retain its effectiveness.

CASE5. America
The confirmed case of a dispatched employee & the rapid spread of COVID-19
In March, POSCO-America, POSCO's business office in the U.S., requested for multi-use masks. It reported that a dispatched employee working at POSCO-AAPC, a local processing center, was confirmed of the virus, and two more employees at POSCO-America and POSCO-Mexico were being tested. There was a great deal of difficulty in securing a flight to the United States, but POSCO accomplished the task once again. On March 29, the masks were sent on a night flight and arrived at Atlanta airport the next day. After going through customs clearance, the masks were distributed to Atlanta, Washington, Houston, Detroit, and Mexico City.

In March, POSCO-America also donated eight devices for video calling to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center (Fisher House), where veterans who participated in the Korean War reside, in Augusta, Georgia. (See article)

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 05:45:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POSCO
01:45aMISSION POSCO : Deliver COVID-19 Quarantine Supplies!
PU
06/02POSCO : Uses Steel Slag to Create a Sea Forest and Save the Marine Ecosystem
PU
06/01POSCO : New Growth Engine, Secondary Battery Materials
PU
05/27POSCO : ① Explore ChungAmEnC, a Manufacturer of Corrugated Steel Plate
PU
05/20POSCO : to Launch Group Logistics Affiliate ‘POSCO GSP'
PU
05/14POSCO : The Story at POSCO-Mexico
PU
04/29POSCO : Named as World Champion of steelChallenge-14
PU
04/24Steelmakers See Weaker Demand Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
04/23POSCO : 1Q Operating Profit Weighed by Covid-19 -- Earnings Review
DJ
04/23POSCO : 1Q Net Profit Plunged 44% on Weaker Steel Demand
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 58 153 B 47,7 B 47,7 B
Net income 2020 1 306 B 1,07 B 1,07 B
Net Debt 2020 8 627 B 7,08 B 7,08 B
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 4,75%
Capitalization 15 142 B 12 442 M 12 431 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 261x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 240 000,00 KRW
Last Close Price 189 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 64,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeong-Woo Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Hag-Dong Kim Director & Senior Executive Vice President
Tak Jeong Director, Senior EVP & Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO-20.08%12 442
NUCOR-24.56%12 786
ARCELORMITTAL-39.82%11 067
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-36.64%8 717
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-0.83%6 585
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-21.09%5 650
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group